MEMBER NEWS MAY 15, 2018

Published: May 13, 2018

Airgas Acquires Weiler Welding; Marks 500th Acquisition

Airgas, Inc. has acquired the assets and operations of Weiler Welding Company, Inc. The acquisition, which was effective April 30, marks the 500th in Airgas’ 36-year company history.

Headquartered in Moraine, Ohio, Weiler Welding Company is a full-service industrial gas, beverage gas and welding supply business. The firm services southwestern Ohio and southwestern Indiana through six locations. Weiler’s 70 associates join the Airgas Great Lakes Region.

Pascal Vinet, chief executive officer of Airgas, says of the acquisition: “We look forward to continuing to offer the excellent service that Weiler Welding Company customers have come to expect and are proud to welcome Weiler Welding Company’s associates into the Airgas and Air Liquide families.”

Jim Weiler, president of Weiler Welding Company, adds: “The joining of these two companies will create tremendous value for our associates and our customers. Weiler Welding Company appreciates Airgas’ customer-centric and employee-focused culture. We feel that this culture will foster opportunities for our associates and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers as a part of Airgas.”

Andy Cichocki, chief operating officer of Airgas, notes: “Airgas is proud to mark the 500th acquisition since our inception in 1982. Growth through acquisition has always been a core strategy and competency for us and we remain committed to pursuing acquisition opportunities in the years to come.”

American Torch Tip Adds Robotic Specialist

American Torch Tip (ATTC) has added a robotic automation specialist to its team.

Zac Marnell has joined the company, bringing more than 20 years of sales management and service experience in the automated welding and cutting industry. He provides expert-level national sales and service in the area of robotic and automated welding tools and applications, including the company’s Lightning KNL-360º Through-Arm Robotic MIG gun. He recently served as district sales manager with National Standard Welding Wire.

“I’m looking forward to helping ATTC grow in all aspects throughout the industry through teamwork,” says Marnell. “We have great products and service here and I can’t wait to spread the word.”

CPV Manufacturing Is ISO 9001:2015 Certified

Admiral Valve LLC, dba CPV Manufacturing announces receipt of its ISO 9001:2015 certification. The status was achieved April 6 and awarded for quality management system in the design and manufacture of high-pressure valves and fittings.

The firm says the certification further expands CPV’s commitment to quality management and its dedication to having the highest standards in the industry, and serves as evidence that the company has established a quality management system that is in conformance with the International Quality System Standard.

“We’re proud to be able to say that we’ve earned this certification,” notes David London, president. “It proves to the world that we are 100 percent committed to the quality of our products and to customer satisfaction on a global scale.”

ISO 9001:2015 certification is voluntary and encompasses a strong customer focus, the involvement of all personnel, and the actual processes and systems. The nine-month certification process involved all employees and management at all levels, going beyond the quality control team to the entire organization, the company notes.

CPV Manufacturing, of Kennett Square, Pa., was founded in 1915. It is a manufacturer of high-pressure valves and fittings and the company specializes in products for the petrochemical, industrial gas and shipbuilding industries as well as for U.S. Navy ships.

NEW PRODUCTS

Saint-Gobain/Norton Introduces Quantum 3 Wheels

Saint-Gobain Abrasives (Norton Abrasives) has introduced a new combination wheel, the Norton QUANTUM3 Combination Wheel (NQ3).

NQ3 Combo Wheels have several key benefits over competitors’ wheels, the company notes. The proprietary grain and tougher bond system contains a unique combination of fillers and bonding agents, offering a 50 percent longer life and reducing the need for wheel changes, thus decreasing production downtime and lessening labor costs, the firm says.

The company says the wheels also increase productivity by 15 percent over competitor brands. “In addition to lasting longer and increasing productivity, users are reporting that NQ3 Combo Wheels are significantly easier to use and cut effortlessly compared to other wheels,” said Saida Guerra, Norton/Saint-Gobain Abrasives associate product manager, North America. “NQ3 Combo wheels are ideal for a broad range of applications including general fabrication, oil rig building and repair, rail, container, and pipeline manufacturing.”

The new wheel is in addition to the recently introduced Norton QUANTUM3 (NQ3) line of depressed center grinding wheels. The Quantum3 line of wheels are offered in 10 Type 27 all-purpose grinding and cutting application SKUs. Sizes range from 4-1/2″ and 5″ for hubbed and non-hubbed wheels.

Abicor Binzel Releases New Gas Management System

Abicor Binzel has released its Gas Management System EWR 2 / EWR 2 Net. Debuted last year at Essen, EWR 2 is the evolution of Binzel’s original electronic welding regulator. The company says it delivers substantial gas savings and features network-compatible software integration for gas use monitoring and measuring in real time.

EWR 2 is Binzel’s first product designed and built for Industry 4.0, according to the company. With an Ethernet and CAN interface connection, it is capable of connecting to any business’s local area network. Network connections permit the EWR 2 to perform data logging of gas usage for manufacturers over any period of time, and to have its parameters adjusted remotely. A single software program can access and monitor gas usage for any number of EWR 2 gas management system units, the company reports.

The system uses quick-action frequency valves to regulate the flow of gas in relation to the weld current. Gas savings with the EWR 2 still achieve the same 60 percent savings potential as the first iteration of EWR. The new version also has an improved display screen and the internet compatibility features, Binzel notes.