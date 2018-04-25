Member News May 1, 2018

Published: April 25, 2018

Equigas Announces American Market Partnership

Equigas Inc. and VRV S.p.A. have joined forces in a commercial partnership to serve the American market, permitting Equigas to promote, quote, sell and service products such as cryogenic liquid cylinders, cryogenic microbulks, cryogenic bulk tanks, cryogenic trailers and LNG ISO-containers for the United States.

News of the partnership was announced by Rafael Arvelo, Equigas general manager.

VRV was founded in 1956 and began its cryogenic division in 1975. Today, Arvelo says, the company uses innovative techniques to produce a comprehensive range of products and services for the design and fabrication of state-of-the-art vacuum insulated tanks for the distribution and storage of cryogenic liquefied gases. These include nitrogen, oxygen, argon, LNG (natural gas), hydrogen and other hydrocarbons for use in industrial, healthcare, electronics, food, energy and environmental applications. The gases are produced from VRV manufacturing facilities in Italy, France and India.

Airgas Earns Boeing’s “Supplier of the Year” Award

Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has been recognized as “Supplier of the Year” in the safety category by The Boeing Company. Airgas was one of 13 companies Boeing honored last month for distinguished performance. As the award recipient in the safety category, Airgas is recognized for modeling a zero-injury mindset and investing in and implementing a formal, measurable safety program.

Earlier, Boeing presented Airgas with its Performance Excellence Award as one of 411 companies to receive that designation. To further acknowledge superior performance, Airgas was selected as one of only 13 from that group to receive the Supplier of the Year designation.

Airgas CEO Pascal Vinet notes, “It is a true honor to receive this exceptional recognition from Boeing, particularly in the safety category, as the safety of our customers and associates is core to our business and company culture. We are proud of our work together with Boeing to prioritize areas of improvement for injury reduction via the deployment of unique safety solutions developed by Airgas.”

Airgas has been a Boeing supplier for more than 25 years, providing industrial gases, hardgoods, safety products and dry ice across the enterprise.

Tulsa Chart Shop Celebrates Safety Milestones

Chart Industries announces that two major safety milestones have been achieved by its Tulsa, Okla., air cooler facility.

Executives and staff there celebrated the facility’s marking more than one year without a recordable injury, and more recently achieved a second milestone: The facility’s staff put in over 1 million man-hours without a lost-time accident.

Chart’s senior leadership conducted a meeting to commemorate the accomplishments, recognizing the workers on both the night and day shifts that accomplished those records. Company leaders then took up the cooking and serving duties to host both shifts of the Tulsa crews for a company-provided shrimp and crawfish boil.

Weldcoa Anniversary Raffles Raise $3,500 to Date for GAWDA Gives Back

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Weldcoa is conducting special fundraisers at each of the GAWDA Regional Meeting events. After the three regional events held so far, the celebration has generated $3,500 for GAWDA Gives Back, the association’s charitable initiative.

The raffles are Weldcoa’s way of “giving back to the industry that made our success possible,” says Melissa Heard, Weldcoa marketing manager.

The raffle winners for the three regionals held to date are: Dan Garagano, of HIAB, the 50/50 winner at the Atlantic City regional; Rob Spencer of Chart, 50/50 winner; and Ricky Morton, of Conroe Welding, second raffle winner at the Houston regional. At the Destin, Fla. meeting, winners were Mike Biggs, of ESAB, the 50/50 winner, and Beau Papania, of Kaplan, second raffle winner.

In the contests, one winner gets the entire pot of funds raised. Weldcoa matches the total pot up to $1,000 and donates that amount to GAWDA Gives Back. If more than the goal of $1,000 is raised, the overflow goes to GAWDA Gives Back as well, Heard explains. When more than $1,000 is raised, Weldcoa also selects a second winner to receive an iPad Mini.

There are six more regional events to go yet and raffles will be conducted at the remaining ones, too. The total amount Weldcoa is contributing to GAWDA Gives Back will be announced at the GAWDA Annual Meeting.

In Memoriam

Kenneth L. Haun, who co-founded Haun Welding Supply of Syracuse, N.Y. with his father, passed away April 7.

He was born to Orval N. and Norene Haun in Newfane, NY in 1932 and lived in Niagara Falls, N.Y. until moving to Syracuse at the age of 13.

Ken graduated from Syracuse University in 1954 with a B.S. in electrical engineering and was in the Air Force ROTC program. After graduation, he was employed by North American Aviation. He was called into military service later that year and was stationed in South Korea for a year, then in N. Concord, VT as a radar maintenance officer. He stayed in the Air Force Reserve for seven years.

Ken retired from Haun Welding in 1991, and in 1993, he and his wife moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. There, he was an active member of the Isles Yacht Club and a covenant partner of the First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. He remained active as a past president of the Central New York Pilots Assocation of Syracuse and as a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

He leaves behind an extended family, including his wife of 63 years, Marjorie; sons Mark (Janine) and Gary Haun; daughters Judy (John) Bertrand and Patti (Victor) Kidd; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.LTaylorFuneral.com.