April 15 Member News

Published: April 12, 2018

Member News

Gage Joins Sumig USA Corp. in USA-East Role

Tim Gage has joined Sumig USA Corp. as sales manager, USA East, the company announces.

Steve Saumier, director of sales and marketing, says Gage’s skill set will help the company accelerate continued market share growth and support sales activities on the East Coast. “Gage has many years of experience within our industry managing key accounts and holding various sales management positions,” Saumier adds. “His technical expertise and sales management skills will be utilized to support our distribution, strategic customers and sales partners.”

Sumig, based in Orlando, Fla., is a manufacturer and supplier of welding products, welding supplies and a complete line of robotic welding systems.

Central Welding Supply Acquires Hansen & Miller Service Center

Central Welding Supply, of Marysville, Wash., has acquired Hansen & Miller Service Center, located in Seattle’s Ballard/Fremont area. Central Welding is adding that location to the company’s operations as a satellite division specializing in gas apparatus repair.

“We’re fortunate to be able to bring this group into Central Welding Supply,” says Dale Wilton, Central Welding’s CEO. He says Hansen & Miller has a well-established, long-term reputation for excellence in service to the Greater Seattle area since 1972. “There are few gas apparatus repair facilities anywhere in the Western United States with the same experience, capabilities, and talents as the Hansen & Miller operation,” he adds.

Previous owners-operators Harold and Beth Heia and the existing staff members of Hansen & Miller are all joining the Central Welding Supply team. The repair division is maintaining its current address as: Hansen & Miller Service Center, Central Welding Supply Gas Apparatus Repair Division. eary Way NW, WA98107

The new division expands Central Welding Supply’s existing repair division for welders and related welding equipment. Both divisions are serving as authorized repair and maintenance centers for name brand equipment, and both are being supported by Central Welding Supply’s relationship as an OEM parts distributor, Wilton says. The new Gas Apparatus Repair Division specializes in oxy-acetylene, oxy-fuel or propane welding equipment, cutting torches, and more and it offers authorized repair for all major brands, including Victor, Harris, ESAB, Concoa and Flame Tech.

Hiab USA Inc. Names New Director of Sales

Hiab USA Inc., the world’s leading provider of on-road load handling equipment and connected solutions, has named Michael J. DiLallo as its director of sales, North America. In that role, he has responsibility to develop and execute Hiab’s business development and sales strategy across all end markets, including industrial gas and LPG.

Prior to joining Hiab USA, DiLallo worked for 11 years at Columbus McKinnon in a range of sales leadership positions. He most recently served as director of industrial sales – East, vertical markets, and inside sales. He has an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and organizational communications from the State University of New York at Brockport in New York.

Texas Trailer Corp. Expansion Completed

Texas Trailer Corporation, a division of Weldship Corporation, has completed a major expansion to its Gainesville, Texas operation.

The $1.5 million-dollar investment began in 2016 to add space to improve overall production capabilities, says Mike Arcieri, Weldship Corp. sales manager. The project included purchase of 15 acres of surrounding land plus construction of a new 5,000 ft. sq. office building, space needed to accommodate an expanded management team including personnel from sales, operations, engineering, safety and quality departments. The firm also installed a new, 4,125-sq. ft. state-of-the-art shot blast and paint booth building to increase production standards and output. That created capacity for improved manufacturing and tube trailer retest and rehab capabilities and faster turnaround time for refurbishing equipment.

Texas Trailer Corporation specializes in manufacturing and servicing of CO 2 trailers, N 2 O trailers, ISO containers, tube trailers, specialty chemical trailers and ground storage equipment. Products are offered for sale or lease to industrial gas and specialty chemical industries around the world. Information is available at www.weldship.com.

All Safe Global Adds Ultrasonic Examination

All Safe Global Inc., a nationally recognized DOT-authorized recertification facility, has added ultrasonic examination (UE) to its advanced cylinder testing capabilities.

The company’s new UE17 ultrasonic examination machine provides enhanced high-pressure cylinder testing using ultrasound technology. The system has numerous benefits for specialty gas cylinder certification, the company says. UE testing is done with the valve in place, preserving residual high-value gases and keeping the cylinder interior free from contamination and moisture throughout the process. This new capability is in addition to the firm’s continued hydrostatic test recertification services. The service is offered in partnership with Digital Wave Corporation, All Safe Global says.

President and CEO Matt Boettner notes, “This state-of-the-art testing is a tremendous resource for our customers, particularly those in ultra-high purity, laser, precision welding and other specialty gas applications.”

Jerry Bru, All Safe global sales manager, notes that “ultrasonic examination is a fantastic addition to the company’s full-service capabilities. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional-quality cylinders to a complete spectrum of industries, and the addition of UE certainly enhances our ability to sell and support with precision.”

DataOnline Acquires Wikon Company

DataOnline, the leading global provider of industrial IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, has acquired Wikon Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, a German company that designs, builds installs and supports end-to-end IIoT solutions.

In making the announcement, Rob Barnacle, president of DataOnline, says, ‘We are excited to have Wikon as part the DataOnline Group. Our company vision includes growing our presence in Europe and expanding into adjacent markets. Wikon has a large established European customer base and is providing solutions for a variety of markets. This is a perfect fit for us.”

Founded in 1991, Wikon is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The company’s managing directors, Andreas Konzelmann and Joachim Molz, are continuing to lead the company. As Konzelmann notes, “Everyone at Wikon is excited about becoming part of the DataOnline Group. The coming together of our two companies will create a significant force in Industrial IoT. We’re very much looking forward to the challenge and opportunities ahead.”

DataOnline has offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia and a global network of representative companies.