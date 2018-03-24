April 1 Member News

Published: March 24, 2018

MEMBER NEWS

Lincoln Electric officials, along with guests, cut a Lincoln-red red ribbon to officially open the company’s $30 million, 130,000 sq. ft. technology and training center at its headquarters in Cleveland.

Lincoln Electric Celebrates Welding Tech & Training Center Opening

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. held an open house and ribbon cutting March 21 to mark the opening of its new Welding Technology & Training Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The event put a spotlight on Lincoln’s expanded educational offerings as well as commemorated the centennial of the company’s welding school, which Lincoln says is the longest-running welding school in the world

The Center focuses on training welding educators, engineers and industrial professionals who are advancing welding in schools and industry globally. It is also designed to offer advanced technical welding training for professionals, as well as a comprehensive portfolio of turnkey educational solutions that can be used to launch welding training at customers’ own facilities.

“Our new Center is a strategic investment to help our customers and educational partners grow using leading solutions,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Electric. “Our educational offering and leadership in automation solutions provide meaningful solutions to address the skills gap and capacity constraints facing customers in our industry.”

Jason Scales, business manager, education at Lincoln, adds, “We are committed to providing students and customers with the relevant skills and knowledge needed to support career and technical schools, advanced manufacturing and infrastructure growth. Our education model will shape the next generation of welders, managers and industry leaders.” Lincoln’s education portfolio includes an extensive educational curriculum, virtual reality and technology-assisted training tools, industry-leading welding and cutting solutions and robotic cells.

The new 130,000-square-foot facility represents a $30 million investment. It is a state-of-the art facility having 166 welding and cutting booths, a virtual reality training lab with 10 VRTEX virtual reality welding simulators, extensive seminar and welding school classroom space and a 100-seat auditorium. The Center is on track to become an American Welding Society accredited testing facility later this year.

More information is available at the company’s Education Solutions website.

Two Added to Horton Group’s Welding and Gas Team

The Horton Group announces the addition of Jon Cappel and Will Cray to its Welding and Gas team, joining industry veterans Ken Tidwell and Tony Hopkins.

The four are responsible for providing welding and gas clients with comprehensive, cost-effective and innovative solutions for their most complex, risk-related challenges, according to the announcement.

Cappel has been a part of the Horton team for four years, with some experience in the welding and gas industry. Cray is a newly hired property and casualty agent who brings four years of insurance experience from Federated Insurance. The duo will expand new business development efforts as well as maintain client relationship responsibilities.

“We’re so happy to add the energy and experience that Jon and Will bring to the table. The energy level within our Welding and Gas practice has never been higher, alongside a very bright future,” said Hopkins.

Acme Cryogenics Welcomes New Sales Manager

Acme Cryogenics announces the addition of Lorenzo Ramirez to the position of west region sales manager, based in Phoenix, Ariz.

Ramirez’s focus will be on growth and account management of the company’s vacuum-jacketed pipe business in the U.S. western region.

Ramirez has an extensive background in mechanical and project engineering and previous experience in the aerospace and oil and gas industries. Most recently, Ramirez was project engineer managing for Honeywell Aerospace for advanced jet air trainers.He previously was employed at NASA Johnson Space Center, working with cryogenic thermal vacuum-chamber technologies. His experience also includes designing and manufacturing fracking and deep-sea oil and gas equipment. He brings to the position a wealth of full lifecycle engineering knowledge and experience that includes extreme environments, temperatures and pressures, the company says. He has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas El Paso.

AWS’ Pfarr AWISCO Women’s Luncheon Speaker

Monica Pfarr, executive director of the American Welding Society Foundation, was guest speaker for AWISCO NY Corp.’s Women’s History Month luncheon.

Pfarr led an open conversation on the subject of what it’s like being a woman in a male-dominated industry and the progression of successful women in the trades, AWISCO reports.

The luncheon was part of the company’s annual celebration of women in the trades.

“I am very proud that women make up over 20 percent of the AWISCO team,” says Lloyd Robinson, AWISCO president. “I am also very proud that women at AWISCO have held almost every role at AWISCO.”

The Maspeth, N.Y. company is leading supplier of compressed gases and welding equipment in the New York tri-state area.

Caption: The AWISCO Women’s Luncheon Celebration group.