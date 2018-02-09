Feb. 15 Member News

Published: February 9, 2018

Brazing Seminar Scheduled in May

GAWDA supplier member Lucas-Milhaupt, Inc., a Handy & Harman Company, is hosting the

first of its popular “Fundamentals of Brazing” regional training programs Tuesday, May 1 to

Thursday, May 3 at the Hilton Irvine/Orange County Airport in Irvine, Cal.

The seminar offers in-depth information on the latest brazing techniques taught by Lucas-

Milhaupt’s brazing experts. It is designed to help individuals with day-to-day brazing operations

understand variables that affect the quality of brazing and, ultimately, determine solutions to

lower overall costs of metal joining. The sessions are structured for designers; processing,

manufacturing and quality engineers; managers and production supervisors; and brazing

operations personnel.

For additional information call the Lucas-Milhaupt Sales Department at 414-769-6000 or visit

Address Change for Roberts N.J. Site

Roberts Oxygen’s Pleasantville, N.J., location has moved and has a new address. Please note the change in address from 580 W. Delilah Road to 745 W. Delilah Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Phone and fax numbers remain the same.

In Memoriam

Dag Nordby

Dag Nordby, a hugely popular and influential figure at Chart, Inc. and within the wider gas community, passed away recently in his native Oslo following a short illness.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Dag was an engineer by trade but a salesman to his core. He was employed by MVE at the time they were acquired by Chart and he quickly became a key member of the team. He held international postings across the U.S. and Europe, particularly at Chart Ferox in the Czech Republic. Dag retired twice officially, but of course, he never really did.

He was often heard humming or whistling his favorite tune, “My Way.” His family has asked that a passage from his eulogy be shared to honor him: “Please help us celebrate Dag’s life by simply talking with a stranger, singing a tune, being happy and living life to the fullest.”