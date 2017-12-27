Jan. 1, 2018 Member News

Published: December 27, 2017

O.E. Meyer Co. Opens Eighth Location

The O.E. Meyer Co. has opened an eighth industrial store, a 12,560 square-foot location on Chantry Drive in Columbus, Ohio.

The large retail floor space allows customers a greater variety of industrial products from premier manufacturers, plus repair services for all types of electric arc equipment, plasma cutting/welding equipment, wire feeders, manual and robotic MIG guns, and many welder generators. Innovative robotic, hard tool, and CNC cutting automation solutions are also available, along with bulk and cylinder compressed gases.

The opening meets increasing needs in the region for a supplier of industrial gases, welding and cutting supplies for a wide range of industrial manufactures, according to Eric Wood, vice president/sales, industrial division. He said the company “prides itself on the ideals of building trusting relationships, customer satisfaction, and devotion to continuous growth fueled by the ability to deliver technical advantages to the market.” Established in 1918 in Sandusky Ohio, O.E. Meyer Co. is an employee-owned business that is recognized local leader in compressed gases, welding and cutting equipment, automation, and service.

Tech Air Partners with Alliance Welding Supplies, Inc.

Tech Air, a Connecticut-based distributor of industrial, medical and specialty gases and related equipment and supplies, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Alliance Welding Supplies, Inc., a distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies located in San Jose, Calif.

The move establishes Tech Air’s presence in Northern California and Alliance will be operated as a new subsidiary of Tech Air of California, announced Myles Dempsey, Tech Air CEO. Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management and this acquisition is Tech Air’s 23rd add-on acquisition under CI Capital’s ownership.

Alliance was founded in 2002 by Marvin Rodgers III in San Jose, a short distance from his father’s business, Alliance Gas Products, and his mother’s business, Mavry Welding Supply, in Oakland. In 2011, the Rodgers family merged their businesses to create the largest independent distributor of industrial, specialty, bulk and cryogenic gases, welding supplies and safety equipment in the San Francisco Bay area and the largest independent gas distributor in Northern California. Marvin Rodgers III will continue to serve as president of Alliance and will retain a significant investment.

Dempsey said, “The partnership with Alliance will establish a significant presence for Tech Air in the Bay Area, a region in which we have long sought entry. We look forward to joining forces with the Alliance team and to supporting their continued success.”

Joost Thesseling, managing director at CI Capital, said, “Through 23 add-on acquisitions, Tech Air has established a significant presence in multiple regions across the United States, creating a company with operations coast-to-coast. We remain committed to supporting the company and its acquisition strategy.”

Bill Jones Begins Position with Equigas, Inc.

Bill Jones, an industry professional with more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing and operations in the cryogenic equipment industry, has joined Equigas, Inc., as director of sales.

Rafael Arvelo, Equigas general manager, said Jones will report to him and will be responsible for establishing and leading national sales and marketing strategies for the company.

Jones has extensive expertise and client service experience in the major industrial gas producers and the LNG marketplace, Arvelo notes. Most recently, Jones worked for Applied Cryogenic Technologies, Inc. as director of business development, developing customers for Cryogenic/LNG trailers. Before that, Jones worked as vice president of sales and marketing for CTR, Inc., developing the market for cryogenic/gas handling systems for liquid and high pressure gas cylinder plants, ACD, LLC.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana University, Bloomington, and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Vaporizer Provides Parade Fun, Visibility for GAWDA Firm

The James C. Dawes company branch in Cadiz, Ohio, got closer to their customers and took a “Best Vehicle Category” prize in the community’s annual Christmas parade recently when the location’s nitrogen vaporizer turned “snow-making” display and took parade-watchers by storm.

Brian Dawes, president, and his brother, David Dawes, vice president, put the float together at the urging of Brian’s daughter Rebecca Kinsey. She thought it was a good way to show community pride plus become better known for what the company offers.

The whole location got into the act, with one staff member driving and six others walking alongside the trailer. The crowd’s reaction to seeing the nitrogen vaporizer, which the firm rents to local gas and oil companies to clear and dry their pipelines, “was amazing,” according to Kinsey. “We didn’t’ start the nitrogen right away, we turned the nitrogen on in front of the judges’ stand and made a big puff of snow – a big cloud of white,” she adds. “It was great for visibility, it was a lot of fun, and it’s something people will remember. So hopefully, when they drive by the store, it will click that we were the ones with that really cool float in the parade.”

The parade has been taking place for a long time, but for the Dawes company, which had only been at that location in Cadiz for three years, this was their first time entering, Kinsey says. Originally a little reluctant, Kinsey says her father and the others in the firm are into the idea of entering parades now, she says, and the company plans to participate in more next year in several adjacent communities.