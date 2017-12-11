Dec. 15, 2017 Member News

Published: December 11, 2017

In Memoriam

Airgas Co-Founder Thomas Mason

Airgas co-founder Thomas Mason, of Malvern, Pa., passed away on November 26 at the age of 84.

He was born in Somerville, N.J. and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in industrial engineering. While at RPI he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Navy ROTC and he played football. He married Peggy Joy Montaque, his high school sweetheart, in June 1955.

After college, Mason earned his Navy Wings of Gold after primary training in Pensacola, Fla., and advanced to Kansas, California and Hawaii. He flew the Navy’s Lockheed EC-121 early warning aircraft. He later joined a reserve squadron and returned to Somerville, where he began his career in the industrial gas industry at Air Reduction Incorporated. He was recalled to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis, flying the Grumman S2F Tracker patrolling the eastern seaboard for Russian submarines. He continued as a reservist for 20 years and retired from the Navy as a lieutenant commander.

Mason resumed his industrial gas career as vice-president of Burdett Oxygen Co. Then in 1982, he co-founded Airgas Inc. with business partner Peter McCausland. They bought Connecticut Oxygen, the first of several hundred U.S. gas and welding distributors. He was instrumental in developing Airgas into a very successful, many faceted, multi-billion-dollar company, becoming the largest gas and welding supplier in the U.S. and being listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1986. He retired from Airgas in 1997. Mason also served in many industry associations, including the International Oxygen Manufacturers Association as its president.

Mason’s passions included golfing, skiing and private aviation. He loved to play the guitar with his grandchildren and to sing, especially at the Aronimink County Club piano bar, with old friends. He traveled the world with his wife at his side, from Botswana to Greece to China. He served on the board at Radnor Hunt. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, and he will be remembered for his wit, generosity, devotedness and the way his presence would light up a room.

Mason is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy, and their three children, Terry Sommese Corbett (Don), Tom Mason (Amanda) and Cindy Buchanan (Richard) and 10 grandchildren, Kathryn, Christopher, Alex and Victoria Sommese, Julia, Jake, Kyle and Sarah Mason, and Audrey and Maggie Buchanan.

A memorial service is planned for spring 2018. In recognition of his military service, Mason is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations are being accepted in Mason’s name to Paoli Memorial Hospital at mainlinehealth.org/phgiving. Online condolences can be offered at: www.fullernaples.com.

