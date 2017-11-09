Nov. 15, 2017 Member News

Published: November 9, 2017

AWS Names Miller as New CEO

The American Welding Society’s current chief operating officer, Matt Miller, has been named by the organization’s Board of Directors to succeed Ray Shook as executive director and chief executive officer.

Miller will officially begin his new role in January 2018 and Shook, who retires at the end of 2017, will transition to the role of executive director emeritus, AWS reports.

Miller joined AWS last January. He previously served as chief operating officer at National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) International in Houston. There, he led new programs and global initiatives and grew revenues through partnerships, training, membership activities, technical

conferences and student competitions. Before that, Miller served as director for the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Foundation, where he led the strategic direction for SAE’s Pre-Professional Education Programs.

A decorated veteran who served in the U.S. Army Infantry during Operation Desert Storm, Miller has master’s degrees in nonprofit management and instructional technology and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Retiring CEO Shook commented, “Matt Miller’s deep expertise in both non-profit and education makes him uniquely well-suited to lead AWS. I’ve witnessed Matt’s incredible efforts to quickly get up to speed on the welding and cutting industry and I have complete confidence in his leadership and am committed to supporting Matt in his new role.”

Victory Welding Adds Steele as CFO, Owner

Victory Welding Alloys, Inc., of Charlotte, N.C., announces that it has added Lt. Col. Brian P. Steele, U.S. Army (Ret.), as co-founder, chief financial officer and as an owner of the company.

George J. Foote, CEO and founder of Victory, said that Steele “brings a wealth of knowledge, including organizational skills, operational and financial expertise and of course, leadership,” to the company’s operations. “Brian will ensure that Victory Welding Alloys will be held to the highest standard of honesty, transparency and integrity for many years to follow,” Foote adds.

Steele is a 1997 U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduate and holds a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management. He also has 20 years of military experience, including three years spent serving as the defense resource manager for Joint Staff J8 at the Pentagon.

AWG Adds Two New VPs

Two new vice presidents have been added to the AWG team to strengthen the company’s brand and build new partnerships, the company has announced.

Mike Maxey, a 23-year veteran of the industry, has joined the company as vice president of sales. He will focus on building the company brand and on developing new Chicago-area partnerships.

Stuart Williams, an expert on inventory distribution, is the company’s new vice president of supply chain management. He will lead the way in developing a more customer-focused approach for how AWG procures, receives, inventories and distributes hard goods, according to Regan McGee, AWG director of marketing.

One of the largest independent gas and welding supplies distributors in the U.S., AWG has operating facilities in 17 states. The company, led by President and CEO George Golliday, distributes products to customers in more than 30 states and Canada.

Central Welding Supply New CleanSpace Distributor

Central Welding Supply has become a distributor for CleanSpace Technology, a global manufacturer of powered air purifying respiratory protection, both companies announce.

According to Central Welding’s Vice President Mike Buell, “For decades, Central Welding Supply has provided welders with safety and productivity tools that are essential to their livelihood. The CleanSpace2 masks have become one of our fastest selling products due to its ergonomic design to fit comfortably under welding helmets while providing superior powered air respiratory protection.”

The CleanSpace2, a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) mask, designed to provide organizations in the welding industry with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter protection against the Group 1 carcinogens found in welding fumes, was debuted at FabTech. The global technology company is based in Australia.

Alex Birrell, CleanSpace Technology CEO, adds that since the company entered the North American market earlier this year, “we are extremely pleased with the rate our distribution network continues to grow with regional distributors such as Central Welding Supply.”

Lincoln Electric Expands Automation Facility

Lincoln Electric has expanded its Wayne Trail, Fort Loramie, Ohio, automation facility, the company announces. The facility specializes in automated manufacturing solutions for metal forming, fabricating and metal joining processes.

The expansion nearly doubles the facility’s size and supports larger-scale projects, future growth, and improved operational effectiveness, the company says. In partnership with JobsOhio, the move is expected to create 50 additional full-time, advanced manufacturing positions to support the larger operation.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 63 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 23 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.

Encore Welding Expands Delivery Fleet

Encore Welding Supply is expanding its ability to meet growing demand for its products and services with the addition of a new 37-foot Peterbilt tractor-trailer to the company’s fleet of delivery vehicles.

Distribution Manager James Young reports that the new 10-wheeler is Encore’s largest vehicle to date, able to deliver up to 200 specialty and/or industrial compressed gas cylinders and cryogenic liquid dewars to customers throughout Southern California. The addition provides greater flexibility in the dispatch of delivery vehicles, translating into faster service for existing customers and a greater ability to efficiently serve the company’s growing base of gas customers, Young says.

The new vehicle displays distinctive imagery. On one side is a high-rise office building under construction, and the other shows a rocket launch, representing the aerospace industry. The designs are in keeping with the company’s tradition of depicting the industries the company serves on the sides of its trucks.

Companies Debut Products at FabTech

A number of GAWDA Member companies debuted new products at industry shows recently. They include the following.

Lincoln Electric presented its latest laser cutting and processing system for automotive, appliance and other applications at FabTech. They included the PythonX robotic plasma cutting systems for the structural industry; Vernon Tool pipe profiling systems; and Torchmate CNC plasma cutting tables and cutting power sources for plate steel-cutting applications.

voestalpine Böhler presented at Schweißen & Schneiden, illustrating its range of premium quality products for wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM).

The Böhler Welding 3D print range consists of highest quality solid and cored wires with excellent surface finishing and the welding characteristics required for a stable 3D printing process. The available chemical compositions cover low-and medium-alloyed steel and various types of stainless steel, including duplex grades, nickel-base alloys, titanium and aluminum, the company says.