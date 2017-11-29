Dec. 1 Member News

Published: November 29, 2017

Joe Armentano, CEO of Paraco, with Christina Armentano, Paraco VP/Business Development, center, surrounded by Bay Gas field employees.

Paraco Acquires Long Island’s Bay Gas Company

Paraco, of Rye Brook, N.Y., has acquired Bay Gas, a family-owned propane company based in Shirley, N.Y. This is the second business acquisition for Paraco in 2017 and its 47th overall.

Paraco has been servicing Long Island since 1985. The acquisition adds 22,000 customers and 12 million gallons of propane and boosts the Long Island customer base to 65,000.

“The acquisition offers a unique opportunity to acquire a company known for its first-class service, quality of employees and strong customer presence, especially in Suffolk County and on the east end of Long Island,” says Christina Armentano, Paraco’s vice president of business development.

Bay Gas was founded by Jack O’Loughlin in 1968 and most recently operated by his son, John O’Loughlin. The move combines two strong family brands on Long Island that have been committed to growth, service, and community, and demonstrates Paraco’s commitment to further expanding its footprint in the Northeast, Armentano adds. Paraco is retaining all 31 Bay Gas employees.

Armentano says Paraco is the largest privately held, family owned and operated propane company in the Northeast. It was founded in 1968 by Pat Armentano and now services more than 108,000 residential and commercial customers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont from 24 distribution locations.

Lincoln’s Tech and Training Center Opening Soon

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of its legacy welding school, Lincoln Electric will open its new Welding Technology & Training Center on its Euclid, Ohio, campus in January. Classes begin in the new facility on January 8, the company announces.

The two-story, 100,000-square-feet-plus facility doubles Lincoln’s welding education capacity. The building features a virtual reality training lab with 10 VRTEX Virtual Reality Web Simulation Trainers, 166 welding and cutting booths, six seminar rooms, 13 welding school classrooms, a 100-seat auditorium, an atrium and a reception area.

The center’s opening maintains the company’s role of running the oldest continually-operating welding school in the world, and reflects Lincoln Electric’s 100-year commitment to leading welding education and innovation in an era of strong demand for skilled trades, the company says.

“This new Welding Technology & Training Center reinforces Lincoln Electric’s dedication to education and the future of welding,” says Jason Scales, manager, Education Solutions. “We design our welding curriculum and programs to meet the needs of students and educators at every level – from basic welding and teaching techniques through advanced processes, such as robotic automation, specialized

Dec 1, 2017 Product News

Chart Introduces New Storage Systems

Chart introduces a new line of MicroBulk CO 2 storage with its Perma-Max Storage Systems, a series designed with fast fill plumbing and turnkey-ready for any CO 2 application, according to Bob Knight, Chart’s product manager, MicroBulk and High-Pressure Systems.

Other new design features include all stainless-steel ball valves, larger internal pressure builder and vaporizer coils for faster pressure recovery and increased gas flow rates. It offers a higher capacity of 12,000 lbs. gross storage (12,000 VHP model) and the unique design of the 1400 XHP mode l allows for the delivery of high pressure liquid CO 2 at pressures up to 800 psig MAWP, the company says. Model sizes also are available in 2200 HP, 3300 HP, 4400 HP and 6000 HP.

Weiler Aluminum Solutions Guide Offers Products and Techniques

Weiler Abrasives Group, a leading provider of abrasives, power brushes and maintenance products for surface conditioning, has a new Aluminum Solutions Guide available.

The company’s 12-page color guide features Weiler’s comprehensive line of contaminant-free abrasives for cutting, grinding and finishing aluminum. It also includes a helpful overview of the common challenges of working with aluminum, along with suggested techniques for overcoming these issues.

To download a copy of the new Weiler Aluminum Solutions Guide, visit: https://www.weilercorp.com/aluminumsolutions.