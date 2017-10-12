Oct. 15 Member News

Published: October 12, 2017

Encore Welding Opens New Facility

Encore Welding and Industrial Supply recently opened a new specialty and industrial gas facility in Signal Hill, Calif., a short distance from its corporate headquarters and main location.

Company President Ben Anderson said the facility, built this year, features state-of-the-art equipment that represents a significant expansion of service for the company, increasing the capacity and immediate availability of argon and argon mixes, oxygen, nitrogen, helium, propane, Chemtane fuel gas, special blends and more. The facility also has specialized equipment and certified personnel necessary to formulate specialty gases on-site in its specialty gas lab. The lab is equipped to produce and certify ultra-high purity gases and calibration gases, notes Anderson.

“Because we fill and certify at our own facility, we can provide swift turnaround for our customers. Encore supplies the exact gases our customers need in the volumes and vessels they require,” Anderson adds. Gas products are available for pickup or delivery.

Pictured: Local officials joined Encore leadership Shelley Mann (senior operations manager); James Young (distribution manager); Paul Anderson (vice president and general manager); Ben Anderson, (president); and A. C. Goins, (gas facility manager), for the ribbon-cutting.

Earlbeck Acquires Welding Company

Earlbeck Gases & Technologies, of Baltimore, Md., has announced its acquisition of Cristiano Welding Supply of Scranton, Pa.

Corporate development officer Allison Earlbeck said the acquisition will help the company continue its growth in the mid-Atlantic region. Cristiano Welding Supply, a family business, was established in 1983 by Anthony Cristiano. The Cristiano company will continue operations under its existing name and from its current location, and all four of its staff members are being retained, Earlbeck says.

“Both companies were built on shared values of knowledge-based, solutions-oriented selling. This partnership will allow Cristiano Welding Supply to provide a wider array of services and products to their customers as well as make operational improvements,” she adds.

Contact information for the new location is: Earlbeck Gases & Technologies DBA/Cristiano Welding Supply, 4161 Birney Ave., Scranton, Pa. 18507. The phone number is 570-457-8954.

ArcOne Adds Sales Manager

Dave Wedge has been named to the ArcOne team as inside sales and marketing manager, the company announced.

Wedge will be responsible for managing inside sales, customer service, account maintenance and marketing, the company said. He joins ArcOne, based in Taunton, Mass., from a background of sales and design for personal protection equipment and textiles. He graduated college with bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees. He can be reached at dwedge@aceintl.com.ca

Airgas Earns Boeing Gold Award

Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products, has been recognized by the Boeing Company with a 2016 Gold Performance Excellence Award.

This year, Boeing recognized 480 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Airgas is one of only 78 suppliers to receive the Gold level of recognition, Airgas officials report.

The award is issued annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Airgas was cited for maintaining a gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period from October 2015 to September 2016. Airgas CEO Pascal Vinet commented: “Airgas is honored to accept this award from Boeing, a long-standing and valued customer and advocate of Airgas. Our more than 18,000 associates dedicate themselves to helping our customers achieve excellence by providing industry-leading products, service, and expertise. It is very satisfying to be recognized for our efforts. We look forward to continuing a successful relationship with Boeing in the future.”

Airgas has been a supplier to Boeing for more than 25 years and provides industrial gases, welding hardgoods, safety products, and dry ice to support key projects across the full enterprise.