Nov. 1st 2017 Member News

Published: October 27, 2017

Membership Renewal Discount Program Underway

GAWDA’s annual membership renewal discount program has begun. The program, which offers a 15 percent discount on the cost of renewed memberships, is effective through the end of the year, according to John Ospina, GAWDA executive director. The discount which was authorized by GAWDA’s Board of Directors, applies for renewals that are paid on or before Dec. 31. No extensions will be offered. Members services will be terminated for any non-renewed accounts on February 1, 2018.

FMCSA Issues ELD Exemption

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has issued an exemption from the Electronic Logging Device requirements for all vehicles that are rented for eight days or less, regardless of the reason. It is 82 Fed. Reg. 47306 (Oct. 11, 2017). While operating under this exemption, drivers will remain subject to the standard hours-of-service limits, must maintain a paper record of duty status if required and must maintain a copy of the rental agreement on the vehicle. The exemption is effective for five years, through Oct. 11, 2022. If a motor carrier replaces one rental CMV with another on eight-day cycles or attempts to renew a rental agreement for the same CMV for an additional eight days, however, this will be regarded as a violation of the exemption and subject the carrier to the penalties for failure to use an ELD. In addition:

Drivers must have a copy of this notice or equivalent signed FMCSA exemption document in their possession while operating under the terms of the exemption. The exemption document must be presented to law enforcement officials upon request.

Drivers must have a copy of the rental agreement in the CMV, and make it available to law enforcement officers on request. The agreement must clearly identify the parties to the agreement, the vehicle, and the dates of the rental period.

Drivers must possess copies of their RODS for the current day and the prior seven days, if required on those days.

The Truck Renting and Leasing Association had petitioned for an exemption for all vehicles rented for 30 days or less, citing problems with interoperability of various ELD platforms. The agency found that a 30-day exemption would be excessive, and granted the eight-day exemption to be consistent with the eight-day period already allowed for drivers to use paper RODS during ELD malfunctions. Most drivers of GAWDA-member vehicles, however, will be exempt from the ELD requirements under the 100-mile, 12-hour short-haul exemption in 49 CFR § 395.1(e)(1).

NYC Fire Department Appeals Preemption Determination

The Fire Department of the City of New York has petitioned for reconsideration of a determination by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration preempting the enforcement of hazardous materials permits, inspections and fees imposed by the FDNY. 82 Fed. Reg. 31390 (July 6, 2017).

The regulations required an annual vehicle inspection and a fee of $210 per tractor or trailer to obtain a permit, which had to be carried on the vehicle, to transport certain hazardous materials by motor vehicle in the City of New York. The ruling preempts the NYC inspection and permit requirement as it applies to vehicles based outside of New York City; but vehicles based within the city must still obtain annual inspections and permits. The ruling also preempts the imposition of fees on all vehicles, regardless of where they are based.

The request for reconsideration was filed on Sept. 25, 2017. PHMSA has granted an extension of time for comments on the request, until Nov. 6, 2017.

DOT Finalizing Option Testing Plan

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is finalizing a proposal to require opioid testing for certain transportation workers, including commercial motor vehicle drivers, according to an article in The Hill.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a letter to Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) this week that the proposed rule is “undergoing final review.” She also said the agency has ordered a study on substance abuse in the transportation sector.

Currently, the DOT only administers a five-panel drug test, which includes marijuana, cocaine and PCP, for safety-sensitive transportation workers. The tests do not include prescription painkillers or other opioids, however.

President Nominates New FMCSA Chief

President Trump has nominated Raymond Martinez to be the new administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Martinez currently serves as Commissioner of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and has held that position since 2010.

He also has served as the Commissioner of the New York StateDepartment of Motor Vehicles and previously held positions as the assistant general counsel for the Long Island Power Authority and as deputy U.S. chief of protocol and diplomatic affairs for the U.S. State Department.

There is no word on when his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation will be scheduled. His nomination must be confirmed by the full Senate for Martinez to assume his office.

DOT Asks Input on Regulatory Review

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued a notice stating that it is reviewing its existing regulations and other agency actions to evaluate their continued necessity, determine whether they are crafted effectively to solve current problems and to evaluate whether they potentially burden the development or use of domestically produced energy resources. The notice will be published in the Federal Register in the next few days.

As part of these reviews, the Department invites the public to provide input on existing rules and other agency actions that are good candidates for repeal, replacement, suspension or modification. The notice states the Department may also hold a public meeting to discuss and consider comments from members of the public.

This is an opportunity for all GAWDA members to offer input and suggestions to revise or withdraw regulations or procedures that do not provide any additional margin of safety and/or where the costs of the regulation.

Comments may be filed electronically at www.regulations.gov in Docket No. DOT-OST-2017-0069, or they may be submitted to GAWDA Counsel Rick Schweitzer at rpschweitzer@rpslegal.com for inclusion in the docket.

Techniweld Acquires American Filler

Techniweld USA, of Atlanta, has acquired Houston-based American Filler Metals, according to Hunter Johnson, Techniweld’s executive vice president.

Techniweld plans to move its existing Houston facility into American Filler Metal’s Houston location at 6015 Murphy St., South East Houston, in early December. The move will allow the company to quadruple its level of stocked inventory there and lead to “extremely high fill rates to improve overall customer experience,” says Johnson.

American Filler Metals is a specialty alloy manufacturer and wholesaler of bronze, nickel, stainless, chrome-moly, aluminum, mild steel, and many more alloys. “The combination of each organization’s strengths and resources means that Techniweld USA can offer our customers solutions for all their alloy and welding needs,” Johnson says.

What began as an opportunity to collaborate “rapidly evolved into what Techniweld USA and our new affiliates saw as another way to deliver an industry game changer,” according to Johnson. He says the acquisition “will create opportunities for Techniweld’s sales team to compete with a new line of specialty alloys and expose American Filler Metal’s previous customer base to Techniweld’s vast product lines.”

Prism Software Moves to Larger Offices

Prism Visual Software has a new address. The firm has moved to a new location, doubling its space to accommodate the company’s expansion, says Andrew Kuneth, vice president of sales.

The company is now located at 55 Bryant Ave., Rosyln, N.Y. 11576. Contact phone and email remain the same: Office: 516-944-5920l; fax: 516-628-6016; cell: 516-633-8792. Kuneth is at andrewk@prismvs.com.

IACX Moves to a New Address

A move over the summer has resulted in a new address for member company IACX, as well.

Brian Witt, vice president, midstream and marketing, says the company is now located at: IACX Energy LLC, Heritage Square II, 5001 LBJ Freeway, Suite 300, Dallas, Texas 75244. The direct number is 972-960-3218; mobile is 214-718-1058. Witt can be reached at: brianwitt@iacx.com.

Osborn Introducing TufBrush

Just in time for FabTech, Osborn is introducing a new Stringer bead called TufBrush, according to Osborn’s Sandy Bucher. With an improved, patent-pending design structure, the stringer bead is made from U.S.-manufactured carbon steel with a proprietary design that provides twice the life and 15 percent more material removal than its closest competitor, the company says. Osborn will exhibit the bead at FabTech at its booth (#C41136) and also have other finishing solutions on display.

Lincoln Introducing New Helmet, Battery Pack

Lincoln Electric is introducing an updated helmet, now with 4C lens technology and an optional extended battery pack, the company announces.

Called the Viking Papr 3350 Welding Helmet, its 4C lens technology upgrade improves the optics and reduces eye strain by minimizing the lime-green coloring in the liquid crystal display (LCD) in both active and inactive states, the company says. The technology provides operators the ability to see a clear and undistorted view of the welding arc and puddle to maximize control and minimize defects. As such, it is ideal for a range of industries that use multiple welding processes, such as stick, MIG and TIG, including general fabrication, power generation, shipbuilding, structural, offshore and pipeline, the company adds.

In a ddition to the updated lens technology, Lincoln Electric will now offer an extended battery pack for the system, a rechargeable lithium ion battery providing up to 16 hours of battery life at the low air flow setting, rated for 500+ charges. The extended battery pack is National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-approved and weighs just one pound.

voestalpine Bӧhler Welding Exhibits ‘Diamondspark’

The forum at SchweiBen & Schneiden provided voestalpine Bӧhler a unique platform for display of the company’s Diamondspark L-line (laser-sealed) precision tool for automatic welding, the company reports.

The company says “The Diamonspark L-line is today’s best available choice to optimize robotic or mechanized serial fabrication of high integrity components in demanding industries. With diffusible hydrogen at the level of solid wires, the Diamondspark L-line are the perfect seamless cored wires for high and ultra-high strength steel welding and other extremely hydrogen-critical applications.”

A detailed brochure and fact sheets and video are available on the company’s website.

