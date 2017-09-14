Sept. 15 Member News

Published: September 14, 2017

Rocky Mountain Air Solutions Is Firm’s New Name

United States Welding, Inc., has changed its name to Rocky Mountain Air Solutions. The 93-year-old distributor, headquartered in Denver, was founded as United States Welding Works.

Rocky Mountain Air Solutions has 17 locations in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska. The company sells gases and hardgoods.

Chart Makes Changes in Sales and Management

Chart Industries Inc., of Ball Ground, Ga., has announced changes in its sales team to better support its customer base and the growth in the CO 2 market. Chart also filled a management position in its distribution and storage business segment.

Tom Chromy, current Northeast sales manager for independent distributors, will become the national sales manager for Bulk CO 2 applications. Chromy has been with Chart for more than 35 years. With CO 2 applications getting stronger in the market, the company says Chromy’s focus will help promote Chart’s equipment in these applications across the U.S.

Chromy’s replacement as Northeast sales manager is David Vaughan. Vaughan has recently supported vacuum insulated pipe sales for Chart. He has experience in vacuum insulated pipe applications and the engineered tank systems market, where he was an early sales representative for Chart.

Chris Schmoeckel has been promoted to president of distribution and storage, Americas. Schmoeckel has been employed by Chart since 2001 and recently was vice president of packaged gases, Americas. In that role, he managed the production of the Ball Ground packaged gases manufacturing site. In his new capacity, he will continue managing the Ball Ground site and will add management of the New Prague, Minn., location, where mobiles and bulk storage equipment are produced.

Vandergriff Joins Eleet as Director of Sales – Southeast

Michael Vandergriff has joined Eleet Cryogenics Inc., as director of sales – Southeast region.

Vandergriff is a 30-year industry veteran and has held senior roles in sales, distribution and field service, Eleet says. Most recently, he worked for Air Liquide leading the divested business required from the Airgas/Air Liquide merger.

Eleet says it has experienced significant growth and believes the Southeast is a great area to expand its geographic footprint. The company notes that Vandergriff has managed in the Southeast for more than 20 years in commercial and customer service roles.

Vandergriff will be relocating back home to Tennessee.

voestalpine Böhler to Present at Schweissen and Schneiden

Filler metal specialist voestalpine Böhler Welding, a company of international technology Group voestalpine, will attend Schweissen and Schneiden in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The company says it will be delivering the message, “Global Applications Unlimited,” to underline its orientation on customer applications worldwide and its technical support. Its specialized brands, Böhler Welding, UTP Maintenance and Fontargen Brazing, will offer product demonstrations, multi-media presentations and technical conferences.

Brown Joins CTR’s Engineering Department

Barry Brown has joined CTR Inc. in the engineering department. Brown has been working within the cryogenic industry since 1988, where he started as a robotics engineer. He has held positions such as vice president of operations and senior director of bulk systems and assets.

“I have been a customer of CTR from the company’s inception; I’m excited for the opportunity to work for CTR,” Brown says.

“We are very excited to have Barry join the CTR team,” says Jim Payne, president of CTR. “Barry’s experience as a CTR customer and extensive experience in the industry will be a great asset to CTR and our partners.”

Norco Acquires Freedom Medical Supply of Yakima, Wash.

Norco, the nation’s largest privately owned welding, safety, medical and gas supplier, has acquired Freedom Medical Supply of Yakima, Wash., as an addition to its medical homecare business in Central Washington. Norco assumes ownership Oct. 1.

Freedom Medical Supply is a family-owned business that has operated in the Yakima Valley for five years. It currently serves local customers with CPAP, respiratory, home medical and oxygen services, equipment and supplies.

According to Ned Pontious, Norco president, “We are very excited to be a part of the vibrant and growing Yakima Valley community. We look forward to the opportunity to live out our mission of ‘Serving You Better’ in Yakima!”

“We are excited to have Norco in place locally to provide a wider range of products, services and experience to our valued customers, many of whom have become like family to us,” says Mitch Rose, Freedom Medical’s managing owner.

Norco operates more than 70 branches in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Sept. 15 New Products

Superior Products Offers Professional Propane Torch

Superior Products, a RegO Company, urges distributors to stock up now with the Professional Propane Torch. The 500,000 BTU torch offers a 36-inch-long handle, for a more accurate aim and better ergonomics, the company says. Along with the included 10-foot hose and flint striker, this heavy-duty propane torch comes packaged in a retail box with full color graphics. The company says the torch has a multitude of uses, including weed control without chemicals and melting snow and ice.