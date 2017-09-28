Oct. 1 Member News

Published: September 28, 2017

Petersons Honored by Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast honored Winona, Minn. residents Don and Donna Peterson recently with the dedication of a special plaque in the college’s Winona campus welding lab.

The presentation recognized Don Peterson’s generosity to the college, noting his giving of countless hours of service to MSC Southeast Foundation, funding of student scholarships and donating equipment and supplies from the Peterson family business, Mississippi Welders Supply. Don’s wife Donna Peterson also was cited for her lifelong support of education, teaching home economics for many years then substitute teaching and volunteering in the community.

College and welding program leaders shared remarks before unveiling the plaque for a group that included numerous friends, family, college supporters, instructors, students, staff members and welding industry professionals. A Facebook photo album of the event is available for viewing.

Evatt New in Linde West Region Role

Philip Evatt began a new role last month with Linde (Gases) LLC as key customer manager for distributors and helium for the West Region.

The announcement was made by Robert Van Kirk, head of distributors, US PGP & Caribbean. He noted that Evatt brings to the position a chemical engineering degree from Drexel University and more than 20 years of proven sales and engineering experience. The role “will support important distributor and helium customer relationships,” Van Kirk said.

Borne New SUMIG USA Regional Sales Manager

Stephen Borne has joined Sumig USA as the company’s new regional sales manager for the Midwest region.

The company, a full line manufacturer of welding equipment, based in Orlando, Fl., says Borne will support distribution network partners to help them grow sales. He also will work with key manufacturing clients offering the company’s complete package of welding and cutting automation solutions.

Borne has more than 22 years of manufacturing and welding industry experience. He has held sales, technical support and project management roles utilizing his extensive welding education and applications background, Sumig adds.

Bishop New Accounts Manager at GEC

Gas Equipment Company, Inc. (GEC) has added Cole Bishop to its cryogenic/industrial team as an accounts manager.

Bishop recently graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in industrial distribution.

Jim Cheaney, director of Industrial Sales and Marketing, said Bishop “brings enthusiasm and fresh ideas to our sales team.” He notes that Bishop will be manning the company’s booth (#110) at the GAWDA Annual Convention Contact Booth program. Bishop adds, “My number one priority is my customer. I will source the best products, stock the most common parts, sell at the right price and deliver at the right time and place.”

nexAir Changes Mailing Address

nexAir has changed its corporate address, although phone numbers and email addresses remain the same.

The company says it has changed its official address to 1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 103, Memphis, Tenn., 38104. nexAir announced in July 2016 its intent to move its headquarters to the redevelopment of the former Sears, Roebuck & Company Crosstown catalog order plant and retail store in Memphis. At that time, the company said the building, which had been vacant for more than 20 years, was being transformed into one of the largest historic adaptive reuse projects in Tennessee history.

nexAir is one of the largest distributors of atmospheric gases and welding supplies in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the company sells, packages and distributes atmospheric gases, including medical, specialty and industrial gases. nexAir also sells related products, including welding equipment, welding supplies, safety supplies and dry ice.

Cryostar Adds Distribution Network Capacity

Cryostar has refined its distribution business unit in North America by establishing partner firm Cryostar DNA (Cryostar Distribution North America). The firm’s mission is to enhance customer service, sales and repairs of cryogenic distribution pumps to the industrial gas and enhanced oil recovery markets, Cryostar announced.

Cryostar DNA will assume all sales and customer service activities. Operated by new partner Richard Young, the firm will utilize the four existing Cryostar service locations in the United States to provide new equipment, spare parts and regional service.

Young, who is based in Henderson, Nev., said he is “excited to be working with Cryostar and their U.S. team to continue their mission. Our goal is to add value to Cryostar’s brand by improving customer relationships and responding to their needs.”

Samuel Zouaghi, president of Cryostar SAS, adds, “The refinement of our distribution business unit in North America and the creation of Cryostar DNA puts focus where it needs to be. We’re pleased to partner with Mr. Young and utilize his experience in the industry and focus on customer service and sales.”

Acme Cryogenics Adds to Sales Team

Acme Cryogenics has added Frank Perry to the company’s staff in the role of West Region sales manager, the company announced.

Perry will be based in Los Angeles and will be responsible for managing the company’s vacuum-jacketed pipe business in the United States. He reports to Tom Thiele, national sales manager for VJ pipe. Perry brings more than 20 years of diverse industrial sales experience to Acme, with a strong emphasis on technical solution-based selling, the company adds.

Acme Cryogenics, Inc. was established in 1969 and today is North America’s leading manufacturer of cryogenic gas equipment and systems. It provides engineering design, fabrication, installation and repair services to the industrial gas, food packaging, pharmaceutical, semi-conductor aerospace and medical gas industries.

Lincoln Launches New Education Website, Course Planner

Lincoln Electric has consolidated its education products, services and resources into a single website that provides students, educators, corporate trainers and design engineers with a common interface and access to leading welding education information and products.

“The new site is designed to help us get the word out about Lincoln Electric’s far-reaching commitment to welding education,” says Jason Scales, Lincoln Electric’s business manager, education. “No one offers a more comprehensive welding education solution for the welding educator, student or those seeking professional development in this field.”

The company says the new site lets users more easily locate educational assets, browse products designed specifically for welding education, and serve as a registration portal for Lincoln Electric customers, authorized distributors and service facility training and motorsports and other specialized weld training.

Lincoln also has introduced “Course Builder,” a time-saving, curriculum planning tool for welding educators.

The program guides instructors to create a curriculum calendar to organize instructional time, select specific and appropriate Lincoln Electric U/LINC content and ease curriculum planning, while tracking lesson plan compliance with state standards and requirements, the company says.

Cavagna Group Posts Hurricane Impact Safety Warnings

Cavagna Group has posted a safety warning in relation to the impact that propane customers affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma in the United States may have experienced.

“The devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may have damaged your gas equipment, including your Cavagna Group products (e.g. OMECA, PERGOLA, RECA, and KOSAN brands),” the company advised. It noted, “the following contaminants in flood waters can prevent proper and safe functioning of your regulators, valves and other gas equipment: flood waters, mud, fresh and salt water, debris, fuels, other chemicals.” The warning information and steps the company is advising customers to take can be viewed here.

Airgas Recognized for Superior Performance

Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products, has received the 2017 Indirect Supplier of the Year award from Spirit AeroSystems for superior performance.

The awards recognize suppliers for superior performance, with nominations typically reflecting outstanding support, expediting deliveries or providing weekend assistance, the company says.

Airgas CEO Pascal Vinet commented: “We appreciate this recognition from Spirit AeroSystems, as it demonstrates the valued partnership we’ve developed together over the last decade and affirms our commitment to serve customers and deliver value. Our 18,000 Airgas associates look forward to helping Spirit AeroSystems achieve their goals for years to come.”