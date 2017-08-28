Sept. 1, 2017 Member News

Published: August 28, 2017

ArcOne to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

ArcOne, of Taunton, Mass., is marking its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1992, the company manufactures industrial safety equipment including auto-darkening welding helmets, hard hats, filters and respiratory protection products.

The company will celebrate the anniversary at Fabtech with a twilight cruise along the Chicago River and into Lake Michigan.

Johnson Named VP Inside Sales at Techniweld USA

Barry Johnson has been promoted to vice president of inside sales at Techniweld USA, of Atlanta, Ga.

All inside sales associates now report to him, the company says, adding that a customer service team being developed will also report to Johnson.

“Barry has been with Techniweld USA since its inception, and has been critical to its growth and present sales volume. He has a long track record of being the top commissioned salesperson in the company,” says Hunter Johnson, Techniweld USA’s executive vice president.

Gas Innovations to Produce Electronic Grades of Hydrogen Chloride

Houston, Texas-based Gas Innovations has formed eHCl Innovations Inc. to produce electronic grades of hydrogen chloride for the global marketplace.

Hydrogen chloride is a critical component in applications that can benefit from a known “fingerprint” and consistency of supply, the company says. Gas Innovations added that it has developed proprietary purification technology that takes anhydrous grade hydrogen chloride and purifies it to the highest purity available in any industry.

Purification will occur at the company’s recently expanded facility in La Porte, Texas. Commissioning of the new technology is cited for later this year and the company expects high-volume manufacturing to begin during the first quarter of 2018 with a capacity of more than 1,300 metric tons per year. Gas Innovations says it will have the ability to fill all sizes of containers.

Bradshaw Joins Eleet as Production Supervisor

Eleet Cryogenics Inc., of Bolivar, Ohio, announces that Ty Bradshaw has joined the company as production supervisor, overseeing cryogenic tank rehabilitation and new cryogenic tank piping processes.

Most recently, Bradshaw was general manager at Applied Industrial Technologies in Bradley, Ill. Prior to working at Applied, he worked at Linde in various roles including field service, asset management and procurement.

Exocor Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Filler- metal supplier Exocor celebrated the 20th anniversary of the company on August 17.

Founded outside of Toronto, the company has expanded throughout Canada over the past two decades and has offices and warehouses from coast to coast. Within the last five years the company expanded by purchasing its largest competitor in Canada, CPG, a Special Metals-owned distribution company of stainless steel and high nickel alloy. It also completed formation of its U.S.A. corporation and established an office and warehouse in the Buffalo, N.Y., area, according to the firm. Most recently, the company embarked on the finalization of its own “Executive” line of filler metals with the introduction of carbon steel and aluminum wires to complement its existing product offerings.

Founder and current CEO Leo Walsh notes, “Our continued success is a result of our focus on filler metals entirely, our ability to remain on the forefront of filler metal solutions and to anticipate the evolving business needs of our customers.” The company celebrated throughout August, according to President and COO Paul Kinsella, who notes, “We promise that the next 20 years will be even better!”

Trendex Announces New Credit Card Processing Module

To prepare for future innovation, Trendex has integrated with Authorize.net for credit card processing.

As customers become increasingly comfortable with electronic transactions to pay their invoices, Trendex has worked with Authorize.net to allow the use of customer profiles and vaults to safely store credit card information.

Allowing integration with the majority of credit card providers, the use of customer vaults allows distributors to easily charge customer accounts at the end of the month with the simple push of a button directly from the Trendex software. These payments are then posted directly to the customer’s account avoiding double entry.