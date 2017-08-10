Aug. 15, 2017 Member News

|
nexAir Acquires Moore Oxygen Supply
Moore Oxygen Supply Inc., the Georgia-based supplier of industrial and medical gases and welding supplies, has been acquired by nexAir.
“Both nexAir and Moore Oxygen Supply are multi-generation, family-owned companies, and we understand the importance of providing the highest quality of service,” says Kevin McEniry, CEO at nexAir. “We welcome our new customers to the nexAir family and look forward to enhancing the product offerings for all customers in the region.”
Founded in LaGrange, Ga., in 1965, Moore Oxygen Supply served hundreds of customers in Western Georgia and Eastern Alabama with industrial, medical and specialty gases as well as welding supplies and bulk liquid gas. nexAir says it will spend the coming weeks working with new customers to ensure a smooth transition of services and hard goods as well as implementing its culture of safety and efficiency across the expanded area. New customers will be granted access to the company’s seasoned industry expertise in industrial and specialty gases, welding supplies, automation trends and the latest welding procedures.
nexAir has grown to become one of the largest distributors of atmospheric gases and welding supplies in the country. This acquisition bolsters the company’s footprint in the Southeastern U.S., where nexAir already operates several branches. Earlier this year, nexAir acquired the helium and industrial gas business segment of Volunteer Fire Extinguisher Co., a fire safety services company in East Tennessee.
IRCO Automation Acquired by Its President and CEO
RoMan Manufacturing, in Grand Rapids, Mich., has completed the sale of its IRCO Automation Division to Hubert Bethlehem, IRCO’s current president and CEO, says RoMan President and CEO Robert Roth.
According to Roth, the sale makes sense for both companies. “IRCO, as a leading global designer and manufacturer of standard and custom solutions for arc welding automated positioning equipment, has more than 18,000 installations throughout the world,” he says.
“RoMan, as a leading global designer and manufacturer of AC water-cooled transformers and DC power sources, enjoys worldwide distribution of its products. Each company designs products for very different industry applications, therefore, this transaction allows each organization to concentrate on its core strengths and provide better and more focused services to our respective client bases.” IRCO will continue to design and manufacture its products and support all clients from its present corporate headquarters in Burlington, Ontario, the company says.
Schuk Joins Abicor Binzel in Midwest
Andy Schuk, previously of Böhler Welding, has joined Abicor Binzel as district sales manager. His district reaches from the Chicago region of Illinois to Wisconsin and Western Michigan.
Schuk has more than 30 years in the welding industry, with positions at Böhler Welding, ESAB, Red-D-Arc, and AirGas among his experience.
Larry Cassesa, director of sales for Binzel USA says, “We believe Andy will have a major impact in a critical region for us. We created a new territory for Andy and feel he is the perfect fit as we continue to grow the Binzel brand. Andy has a proven track record for success in all his sales effort throughout his career, and we feel very fortunate to add him to our growing team.”
Andy Schuk
Worthington Featured in Ad for Mid-Ohio Foodbank
Worthington Industries was featured in a full-page newspaper ad for the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.
The ad in the Columbus Dispatch includes a picture of Worthington Chairman and CEO John P. McConnell and other Worthington employees. It urges others to join Worthington in supporting the Get Fresh campaign.
Distributors Take Part in Food Safety Summit
Sixty representatives from about 30 independent gas distributors took part in a two-day summer Food Safety Summit hosted by Linde LLC at Notre Dame University in Indiana to learn about industry best practices and new government requirements. Presenters at the summit included consultants, major distributors, suppliers and leaders from industry associations.
“This is an important time for the industry, and it takes vigilance and action to be a responsible supplier of food and beverage gases today,” says Bob VanKirk, head of Linde U.S. Distributor Channel, Packaged Gases and Caribbean businesses. “Our distributors recognize that food safety is not just a goal, but a process.”
