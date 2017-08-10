Aug. 15, 2017 Member News

nexAir Acquires Moore Oxygen Supply Moore Oxygen Supply Inc., the Georgia-based supplier of industrial and medical gases and welding supplies, has been acquired by nexAir.

“Both nexAir and Moore Oxygen Supply are multi-generation, family-owned companies, and we understand the importance of providing the highest quality of service,” says Kevin McEniry, CEO at nexAir. “We welcome our new customers to the nexAir family and look forward to enhancing the product offerings for all customers in the region.”

Founded in LaGrange, Ga., in 1965, Moore Oxygen Supply served hundreds of customers in Western Georgia and Eastern Alabama with industrial, medical and specialty gases as well as welding supplies and bulk liquid gas. nexAir says it will spend the coming weeks working with new customers to ensure a smooth transition of services and hard goods as well as implementing its culture of safety and efficiency across the expanded area. New customers will be granted access to the company’s seasoned industry expertise in industrial and specialty gases, welding supplies, automation trends and the latest welding procedures.

nexAir has grown to become one of the largest distributors of atmospheric gases and welding supplies in the country. This acquisition bolsters the company’s footprint in the Southeastern U.S., where nexAir already operates several branches. Earlier this year, nexAir acquired the helium and industrial gas business segment of Volunteer Fire Extinguisher Co., a fire safety services company in East Tennessee.