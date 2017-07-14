Published: July 14, 2017

The BIG Boca Recap

Top: GAWDA Band members jammed to a delighted reception of fellow conference-goers in their first-time effort. They included: Jim Appledorn, Ray Borzio, Dino D’Onofrio, Greg Hansley, Bill Brancato, Rich Braatz, Jim Atkins, Bill Visintainer, Jack McCullough, Gary Halter, David Andrew, Gary Smith. Linda Smith joined the chorus.

Middle Left: Cavagna North America and Norris Cylinder members and guests enjoyed the evening.

Middle Right: A robust Prize Program helped make the Contact Booth Program one of the busiest and best-attended of recent GAWDA conferences.

Bottom Left: Four Generation Next panelists presented some surprising perspectives on what they expect as young consumers and how they want to be regarded and treated by the industry. From left are: Andrew Strickland, Esmeralda Alvarado Rodriguez, Chandler Vincent and Reed Cheatham.

Bottom Right: Mark Raimy and Chandler Vincent.

GAWDA BRINGS IT BIG IN BOCA!

It was all big and it was all there for the taking at this year’s Spring Management Conference – the sand, the sun, the gracious Old Florida setting of the Boca Raton Resort and Club. Plus, GAWDA members and guests, with the usual spontaneaity and spunk, made the most of both business sessions and after-business hours.

With a bigger and better Contact Booth Program, and one of the highest attendance figures in recent years, 2017’s GAWDA SMC was one for the record books. These photos show GAWDA members and officials enjoying all that Boca, and GAWDA, had to offer.

Keynoter Curt Steinhorst humorously portrayed differences between the generations and detailed the distinct needs and interests of millennial employees and customers, including how they want to be approached and how they communicate.

Huber Supply and Lincoln Electric folks mingled.

An enthusiastic GAWDA President Mark Raimy cues the new GAWDA band, In-A-GAWDA-Da-Vida, which performed publicly for the first time at the President’s Reception.

his group of First-Timer’s reception guests, representatives of Ignitor Leadership, Equigas and Maverick, were flanked at left by Justin Trafton of McDantim and Bob Ranc of Weldcoa.

George Ratermann gathered audience members who offered comments and questions on stage at the end of the Gen Next panel discussion.

Lincoln Electric chairman, president and CEO Christopher Mapes presented convincing facts about the need for welding workers in the coming years.

President Raimy with Workshops for Warriors officials Lyle Palm and John Jones.