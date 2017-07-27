Aug. 1, 2017 Member News

Published: July 27, 2017

Chart Marks 25 Years of Cryogenic ISO Shipping Containers

Chart Industries notes it has been more than 25 years since the company pioneered the concept of cryogenic ISO shipping containers and delivered the first units.

Originally developed for the transport of atmospheric and technical gases for industry and leisure by road, rail and water, the standard 20-foot-long and 40-foot-long containers are also now widely used for liquid natural gas (LNG). They also are key components in Chart’s small-scale LNG solutions, facilitating the use of natural gas as an alternative to diesel and other distillates Some of the earliest units are still in service, the company notes.

Last year Chart delivered an LNG virtual pipeline solution enabling the power station on the island of Madeira to burn natural gas, despite not being connected to the pipeline grid.

Linde to Exhibit Trends at Dusseldorf Trade Show

Linde will be exhibiting at this year’s Schweissen & Schneiden trade fair in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The company says it will be presenting the latest trends and developments in innovative, gas-enabled welding, cutting and heating techniques under the slogan “The perfect fusion: Integration meets innovation.”

Norton Joins Exocor in Upper Midwest

Todd Norton has joined Exocor Filler Metals as Territory Manager for the Upper Midwest.

Norton’s past experiences include more than 20 years with Praxair and most recently almost 10 years with National Standard as regional manager operating out of Duluth, Minn. His territory includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and North and South Dakota.

Priebe and Stott Join Keen Compressed Gas Co.

Tim Stott and Lawrence Priebe have joined Keen Compressed Gas Co., the Wilmington, Del.-headquartered distributor.

Stott is now Keen’s technical welding sales specialist. Stott’s primary responsibility is to assist Keen’s account managers and customers with their technical welding needs. He also will be responsible for training and educating Keen’s sales associates and customers on welding processes.

Stott began working in the welding industry at age seven in his family-owned construction and welding business. In 1972, he was hired as the field sales engineer for Airco, where he went on to several other positions within the company. In 1993, Stott was hired by Miller Electric as their Mid-Atlantic district manager, where managed relationships with distributors and end users for more than 20 years. Stott is retired from Miller Electric. He graduated from Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Priebe is Keen’s safety and quality control director. He will be responsible for overseeing the safety and quality of the company’s operations, including training, policy development, and compliance objectives for the company.

Priebe began his career in the compressed gas industry in 1995 as an inside sales representative. In 1996, he was promoted to store manager and company trainer and worked in the Baltimore and Philadelphia markets. From 1999 through 2016, Priebe served as the manager of safety, compliance and transportation, where his responsibilities included risk management, safety and health as well as federal and state-specific compliance, fleet management and bulk and microbulk installations.

Priebe graduated from Salisbury University with a Bachelor’s of Science and received his MBA from the University of Maryland University College with a concentration in human resource management. In 2007, Priebe received his certified transportation professional credential from the National Private Truck Council.

ORS Nasco Announces Appointment of President and Group President

GAWDA Member ORS Nasco announces the appointment of Chris Kempa as president of ORS Nasco and group president, Essendant Industrial.

Kempa has been supporting ORS Nasco since September 2015 as senior vice president – merchandising and responsible for merchandising in the Essendant Industrial Group.

Prior to joining Essendant, Kempa spent more than two decades at Grainger in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility in field operations, distribution operations, enterprise systems, product management, global supply chain and leading business units within International.

“Chris immediately began adding value in 2015 as we sought to turnaround the business while optimizing our merchandising approach for our customers and suppliers,” states Ric Phillips, Interim CEO Essendant. “He brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role. We look forward to supporting Chris in this well-deserved promotion and improving our performance in support of our partners.”

Kempa adds, “I’m excited to build on the success and recovery we are experiencing in ORS Nasco and accelerating our investments and capabilities to continually progress the value wholesale serves for our customers and suppliers. The market is evolving quickly and leveraging scale across the industrial businesses and Essendant enables our ability to support our customers and suppliers better than our competitors.”

Chris Kempa will assume his role as President, ORS Nasco and Group President, Essendant Industrial immediately.