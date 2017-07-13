Published: July 13, 2017

Annual Convention Preview

Sunday

OCTOBER 1

7:30 am – 6:00 pm Convention Registration 8:00 am – 9:00 am Executive Committee Meeting 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Board of Directors Meeting 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm Young Professionals Event Scavenger hunt across the city – networking, food and drinks, ping pong at Spins New York 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Regional Chairs Meeting 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Committee Meetings 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm First-Timers Reception 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm President’s Welcome Reception 7:00 pm Industry Hospitalities

Monday

OCTOBER 2

6:00 am – 1:30 pm Convention Registration 7:00 am – 8:00 am Networking Breakfast 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Opening General Business Session 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm Past President’s Luncheon 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm Past President’s Luncheon TBD Exhibitor Booth Set-up 12:30 pm Tours and Activities 12:30 pm Industry Hospitalities

Tuesday

OCTOBER 3

6:00 am – 1:00 pm Convention Registration 6:00 am – 8:30 am Exhibitor Booth Set-up 7:00 am – 8:30 am Networking Breakfast 8:30 am – 12:00 am Contact Booth Program 12:30 pm Tours and Activities 12:30 pm Industry Hospitalities

Wednesday

OCTOBER 4

6:00 am – 1:00 pm Convention Registration 7:00 am – 8:00 am Networking Breakfast 8:00 am -12:00 pm Closing General Business Session 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm Women of Gases & Welding Event Broadway play, “Beautiful,” by The Carole King Musical 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm President’s Farewell Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK…IT’S A WONDERFUL TOWN

For the GAWDA spring meeting, members enjoyed sunny, beachy Boca Raton. This fall, we’re heading for skyscrapers, glitzy streets and bright lights. The fall GAWDA Annual Convention takes place in New York City October 1–4.

Those four days provide ample time for GAWDA’s important business (including celebrating an outgoing president and installing 2017-2018’s new one) – while leaving space in the schedule for attendees to take in those iconic New York experiences.

Here is the upcoming AC schedule and a look at two of the scheduled Business Session speakers:

Keynote Presenters

Alan Beaulieu

GAWDA Chief Economist and Principal and President | ITR Economics

For Alan Beaulieu, it’s all about the numbers – and what the numbers say about the direction of the economy. He joined his brother, Brian Beaulieu, in the New Hampshire-based ITR Economics 27 years ago, and has since become one of the country’s most noted and informed economists. He’s also a speaker who is in high demand. With an economic trends accuracy forecasting rate of 94.7 percent, Alan books 90 or more conference and organizational speaking appearances each year.

Since January, Alan has been presenting GAWDA Industry Analysis quarterly reports as an exclusive service to members. His reports provide trend forecasts and actionable recommendations that members can immediately use in their strategic and operating efforts. He was a favorite presenter at the Spring Management Conference, not only because of his prescient economic insights, but because of his comedic and ironic speaking style. He’s back now to update GAWDA businesses and to augment what he sees in the economy’s latest twists and turns – and to describe how those insights translate into recommendations we can use in our businesses.

Daniel Van Der Vliet

Executive Director | Smith Family Business Center S.C. Johnson School | Cornell University

Growing up in a family business and unfortunately experiencing the family conflict that sometimes results, Daniel Van Der Vliet now helps other families obtain the information and expertise they seek to help them run their businesses better. Along with that, his program provides another essential ingredient: the camaraderie and understanding a cohort group can bring.

Van Der Vliet joined Cornell’s noted S.C. Johnson School of Business Management in 2014 as the first director of the Smith Family Business Initiative. He provides experience, knowledge and insights from fourteen years at the University of Vermont, where he helped build a highly-regarded family business program from the ground up. He works with Cornell Professor Wesley Sine, faculty director of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute at Cornell, to organize courses, programs, events and networking occasions to benefit family businesses all over the U.S. and beyond. Van Der Vliet’s plans call for building the Initiative’s reach into a global one that connects family businesses throughout the world.