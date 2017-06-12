June 15, 2017 Member News

Klobucar Promoted to Director of Marketing at FasTest Andrew Klobucar has been promoted from senior marketing manager to the director of marketing at FasTest in Minneapolis, Minn. “Over the past three years, Andrew has shown a unique ability to develop marketing programs in many areas critical to the success of the company,” said Gary Rychley, president of FasTest. Klobucar has more than seven years marketing experience and has spent the last three years upgrading FasTest’s website and digital presence, building FasTest’s global brand, and improving customer-facing communications. He has led his team in key sales and channel support initiatives in regards to sales tools, product videos, distribution management programs and web-based marketing. “I look forward to continuing to build the FasTest brand as we further our international expansion efforts and introduce new innovations to the market,” Klobucar says.