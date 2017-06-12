June 15, 2017 Member News

|
Welsco Adds Store in Northeast Arkansas
Welsco, Inc., of Little Rock, Ark., opened a new 6,000 square foot store in Jonesboro, in Northeast Arkansas.
The store includes three employees and is managed by Mike Crutcher, says Aaron Campbell, Welsco’s vice president of sales. He says that part of Arkansas is growing.
The Jonesboro store is Welsco’s fourteenth.
Klobucar Promoted to Director of Marketing at FasTest
Andrew Klobucar has been promoted from senior marketing manager to the director of marketing at FasTest in Minneapolis, Minn.
“Over the past three years, Andrew has shown a unique ability to develop marketing programs in many areas critical to the success of the company,” said Gary Rychley, president of FasTest.
Klobucar has more than seven years marketing experience and has spent the last three years upgrading FasTest’s website and digital presence, building FasTest’s global brand, and improving customer-facing communications. He has led his team in key sales and channel support initiatives in regards to sales tools, product videos, distribution management programs and web-based marketing.
“I look forward to continuing to build the FasTest brand as we further our international expansion efforts and introduce new innovations to the market,” Klobucar says.
Hedlund Named EVP and President of International Welding at Lincoln
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has promoted Steven B. Hedlund to executive vice president and president of the International Welding segment.
Hedlund will lead the European (Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia) and Asia Pacific regions’ day-to-day operations and oversee the implementation of all strategic, operational and commercial initiatives. He will continue to serve as a member of the management committee. Hedlund succeeds Mathias Hallmann, who has decided to leave the Company to pursue other interests.
“I am pleased to announce Steve’s promotion to this role,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Steve’s extensive experience, process-driven approach and achievements in advancing our automation strategy will help drive the International Welding segment’s next phase of growth and development with Air Liquide Welding.”
Timmermann Joins Exocor as Territory Manager
Exocor Filler Metals, of Amherst, N.Y., has hired Tim Timmermann as territory manager. His territory will include Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.
He comes to Exocor with experience selling into distribution in the United States, most recently with Star Tech Weld and PowerWeld. He also spent 14 years as district manager for OKI Bering.
Bernacki Named Director of Special Projects at CryoVation
Joe Bernacki has joined CryoVation, of Hainesport, N.J., as director, special projects. He will be responsible for specialty gas equipment technology, development and engineering.
Bernacki, has deep experience in plant operation and management, serving as the first full-time employee of Gardner Cryogenics when it began 40 years ago, CryoVation says.
In his career, Bernacki has worked for Air Products, Scott Specialty Gases and Air Liquide and held positions such as plant manager, product specialist and engineering manager.
“Bernacki’s overall experience is a welcome addition to our team and will assist us in continuing to develop and innovate our product offering,” says Ric Boyd, president of CryoVation.