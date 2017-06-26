July 1, 2017 Member News

Carl Clark has joined Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Butler Gas Products as logistics manager. Clark is focusing on DOT safety, people leadership, technology management and generating customer satisfaction for the 69-year-old, third-generation family business. Clark is responsible for utilizing Butler Gas Products’ trucking technology systems to increase efficiency and distribution effectiveness. “Through building strong relationships with our team of drivers and valued customers, Carl will be responsible for managing our distribution efforts and continuously elevating our level of delivery services,” the company says in a release. Prior to joining Butler Gas, Clark had spent much of his career working in the medical transportation industry and formerly had his hazardous material commercial driver license.

Tech Air Acquires Angelus Welding of Los Angeles Tech Air, of Danbury, Conn., has acquired Angelus Welding, Inc., a distributor of welding and industrial supplies and industrial gases in Los Angeles, Calif. Angelus was founded in 1947 and is one of the oldest distributors of industrial gases in Los Angeles. The company primarily serves customers in the entertainment, glassblowing and metal fabrication industries. Angelus will be integrated into Tech Air of California (doing business as Geneva Gas & Supply), which is led by Glen Irving. The president of Angelus, Chris Donohue, along with family members Alexis and Jolene Donohue, will remain actively involved with the company. “The acquisition of Angelus greatly enhances our position in the Los Angeles market, adding a new location in East L.A. to complement our existing locations in North Hollywood and Long Beach. We welcome Chris and the rest of the Angelus team to Tech Air and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success,” says Myles Dempsey, Jr., CEO of Tech Air. “We are proud of the reputation Angelus has with its customers for excellent customer service and deep industry knowledge. Both Tech Air and Angelus have historically put customers and employees first, making Glen Irving and the Tech Air team a natural fit. We will continue this tradition, in partnership with Tech Air,” says Chris Donohue. Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management. Joost Thesseling, managing director at CI Capital, says, “Tech Air’s investments in people and infrastructure have allowed the company to consummate 22 add-on acquisitions to date and establish a significant presence in multiple regions across the United States. We remain committed to supporting the company and its acquisition strategy.”