July 1, 2017 Member News

Published: June 26, 2017

Clark Joins Butler Gas as Logistics Manager

Carl Clark has joined Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Butler Gas Products as logistics manager. Clark is focusing on DOT safety, people leadership, technology management and generating customer satisfaction for the 69-year-old, third-generation family business. Clark is responsible for utilizing Butler Gas Products’ trucking technology systems to increase efficiency and distribution effectiveness.

“Through building strong relationships with our team of drivers and valued customers, Carl will be responsible for managing our distribution efforts and continuously elevating our level of delivery services,” the company says in a release.

Prior to joining Butler Gas, Clark had spent much of his career working in the medical transportation industry and formerly had his hazardous material commercial driver license.

Carl Clark

Tech Air Acquires Angelus Welding of Los Angeles

Tech Air, of Danbury, Conn., has acquired Angelus Welding, Inc., a distributor of welding and industrial supplies and industrial gases in Los Angeles, Calif.

Angelus was founded in 1947 and is one of the oldest distributors of industrial gases in Los Angeles. The company primarily serves customers in the entertainment, glassblowing and metal fabrication industries. Angelus will be integrated into Tech Air of California (doing business as Geneva Gas & Supply), which is led by Glen Irving. The president of Angelus, Chris Donohue, along with family members Alexis and Jolene Donohue, will remain actively involved with the company.

“The acquisition of Angelus greatly enhances our position in the Los Angeles market, adding a new location in East L.A. to complement our existing locations in North Hollywood and Long Beach. We welcome Chris and the rest of the Angelus team to Tech Air and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success,” says Myles Dempsey, Jr., CEO of Tech Air.

“We are proud of the reputation Angelus has with its customers for excellent customer service and deep industry knowledge. Both Tech Air and Angelus have historically put customers and employees first, making Glen Irving and the Tech Air team a natural fit. We will continue this tradition, in partnership with Tech Air,” says Chris Donohue.

Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management. Joost Thesseling, managing director at CI Capital, says, “Tech Air’s investments in people and infrastructure have allowed the company to consummate 22 add-on acquisitions to date and establish a significant presence in multiple regions across the United States. We remain committed to supporting the company and its acquisition strategy.”

Survey Names Hypertherm Top Cutting Brand

Hypertherm, a U.S.-based maker of cutting systems and software, announced its selection as the “Top Cutting Brand” in a new survey of steel service center executives.

The survey, administered by Metal Center News magazine, includes all methods of cutting including oxyfuel, plasma, and laser. The ranking is an indication of what brands command the largest share of mind and highest levels of customer satisfaction. In conducting the survey, Metal Center News asked participants to select the brands they would endorse and buy from in the future. In addition to cutting, service center executives also ranked products in the coil processing, sawing and material handling categories.

“We are honored that steel service centers think so highly of Hypertherm and our products and services to rank us No. 1,” says Jeff Deckrow, vice president of Hypertherm North America. “We know the landscape is very competitive and understand the pressures many of our customers are facing. That is why we are committed to developing products that help companies reduce their cutting costs while improving performance and throughput.”

Matheson to Supply Tonnage Gases to Nucor in Nebraska

Matheson has reached an agreement with Nucor Corporation to supply tonnage oxygen, nitrogen and argon to Nucor’s mini-mill steel facility in Norfolk, Neb.

Matheson’s new Air Separation Unit (ASU) will augment existing packaged gas and bulk operations supplying customers in the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Kansas, the company says.

“This ASU reflects the drive by Matheson to further develop and reinforce our existing industrial gas network in the northern plains of the U.S.,” says Scott Kallman, president and CEO of Matheson. “With the start-up of the Norfolk ASU, Matheson will continue implementation of our vertical integration strategy that began with the acquisition of Nebraska-based Linweld in 2006, which established safe and reliable cylinder gas and welding supply products distribution in the region.”

Matheson’s ASU complex in Norfolk, Neb. is scheduled for completion in December, 2018.

AWS Holding Social Media Contest on Instagram

The American Welding Society is holding a social media contest and offering a top prize of $300.

Here are the rules: Post a photo on Instagram of your best welding art using #WeldingSource and tagging @WeldingSource. Get friends and family to vote on your photo. First place will receive a $300 gift card. Second place gets a $200 gift card.

Samples of entries can be seen at AWS’s WeldingSource.org web page, here.

Women of Welding and Gases Awards First Scholarship

A young woman from Pueblo, Colo., has been awarded the first $1,000 Women of Welding and Gases scholarship.

Sydney Houghton, a student at Pueblo County High School and Pueblo Community College, has been studying welding for two years and plans to pursue it as a career after completing her associate degree. “My dream is to flip homes and own a construction company,” she writes.

GAWDA’s Women of Gases and Welding Committee established the scholarship to help women pursue a certificate, associate degree, or bachelor’s degree in welding, gases, or a related field and who are eager to start a career in the industry.