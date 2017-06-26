July 1, 2017 Member News

|
Clark Joins Butler Gas as Logistics Manager
Carl Clark has joined Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Butler Gas Products as logistics manager. Clark is focusing on DOT safety, people leadership, technology management and generating customer satisfaction for the 69-year-old, third-generation family business. Clark is responsible for utilizing Butler Gas Products’ trucking technology systems to increase efficiency and distribution effectiveness.
|
Tech Air Acquires Angelus Welding of Los Angeles
Tech Air, of Danbury, Conn., has acquired Angelus Welding, Inc., a distributor of welding and industrial supplies and industrial gases in Los Angeles, Calif.
Angelus was founded in 1947 and is one of the oldest distributors of industrial gases in Los Angeles. The company primarily serves customers in the entertainment, glassblowing and metal fabrication industries. Angelus will be integrated into Tech Air of California (doing business as Geneva Gas & Supply), which is led by Glen Irving. The president of Angelus, Chris Donohue, along with family members Alexis and Jolene Donohue, will remain actively involved with the company.
“The acquisition of Angelus greatly enhances our position in the Los Angeles market, adding a new location in East L.A. to complement our existing locations in North Hollywood and Long Beach. We welcome Chris and the rest of the Angelus team to Tech Air and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success,” says Myles Dempsey, Jr., CEO of Tech Air.
“We are proud of the reputation Angelus has with its customers for excellent customer service and deep industry knowledge. Both Tech Air and Angelus have historically put customers and employees first, making Glen Irving and the Tech Air team a natural fit. We will continue this tradition, in partnership with Tech Air,” says Chris Donohue.
Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management. Joost Thesseling, managing director at CI Capital, says, “Tech Air’s investments in people and infrastructure have allowed the company to consummate 22 add-on acquisitions to date and establish a significant presence in multiple regions across the United States. We remain committed to supporting the company and its acquisition strategy.”
|
Survey Names Hypertherm Top Cutting Brand
Hypertherm, a U.S.-based maker of cutting systems and software, announced its selection as the “Top Cutting Brand” in a new survey of steel service center executives.
|
Matheson to Supply Tonnage Gases to Nucor in Nebraska
Matheson has reached an agreement with Nucor Corporation to supply tonnage oxygen, nitrogen and argon to Nucor’s mini-mill steel facility in Norfolk, Neb.
|
AWS Holding Social Media Contest on Instagram
The American Welding Society is holding a social media contest and offering a top prize of $300.
|
Women of Welding and Gases Awards First Scholarship
A young woman from Pueblo, Colo., has been awarded the first $1,000 Women of Welding and Gases scholarship.
Sydney Houghton, a student at Pueblo County High School and Pueblo Community College, has been studying welding for two years and plans to pursue it as a career after completing her associate degree. “My dream is to flip homes and own a construction company,” she writes.
GAWDA’s Women of Gases and Welding Committee established the scholarship to help women pursue a certificate, associate degree, or bachelor’s degree in welding, gases, or a related field and who are eager to start a career in the industry.
Published: June 26, 2017