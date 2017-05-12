May 15, 2017 Member News

GAWDA Members Receive CGA Safety Awards

Several GAWDA members received safety awards from the Compressed Gas Association (CGA) at its recent Safety Awards Banquet held in conjunction with the Association’s Annual Meeting in Coral Gables, Fla,

The Fleet Safety Excellence Award for bulk gas transportation was awarded to two companies, based on miles driven and company’s total vehicle accident frequency rate.

For bulk gas transportation:

• Less than 20 million miles – Matheson

• More than 20 million miles – Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

For cylinder gas transportation:

• Less than 3 million miles – Western International Gas & Cylinders Inc.

• More than 3 million miles – Matheson

The Leonard Parker Pool Safety Award, given in two divisions, went to Linde North America Inc. for Group 1, more than two million employee exposure hours, and to FIBA Technologies Inc., for two million or fewer employee exposure hours.

The CGA/GAWDA Distributor Safety Award went to CRT Inc., for companies with more than 100,000 employee exposure hours, and to Spectrum Gas Products, for companies with 100,000 or fewer employee exposure hours.

Joseph Leonard of Airgas SAFECOR was presented with the new committee member of the year award.

The Charles H. Glasier Safety Award, presented annually to an individual in recognition of their safety leadership in the industrial gas industry. The award was presented to John Bernard of Praxair, Inc.

Established in 2000, the CGA Environmental Recognition Program identifies and shares good environmental practices as well as promotes environmental awareness and improvements with companies and the industry. Awards are presented annually to a CGA member facility, team, or individual who has demonstrated environmental excellence through environmental accomplishments going above and beyond regulatory requirements. Awards were given for the following project:

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.: Brine Recovery Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment System, Wilmington Hydrogen Plant

• Matheson: LED Lighting and Energy Reduction Initiative, Packaged Gas Operations

• Praxair, Inc.: Berm Enhancement Project, Burns Harbor Facility