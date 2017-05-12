May 15, 2017 Member News

|
GAWDA Members Receive CGA Safety Awards
Several GAWDA members received safety awards from the Compressed Gas Association (CGA) at its recent Safety Awards Banquet held in conjunction with the Association’s Annual Meeting in Coral Gables, Fla,
The Fleet Safety Excellence Award for bulk gas transportation was awarded to two companies, based on miles driven and company’s total vehicle accident frequency rate.
For bulk gas transportation:
• Less than 20 million miles – Matheson
• More than 20 million miles – Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
For cylinder gas transportation:
• Less than 3 million miles – Western International Gas & Cylinders Inc.
• More than 3 million miles – Matheson
The Leonard Parker Pool Safety Award, given in two divisions, went to Linde North America Inc. for Group 1, more than two million employee exposure hours, and to FIBA Technologies Inc., for two million or fewer employee exposure hours.
The CGA/GAWDA Distributor Safety Award went to CRT Inc., for companies with more than 100,000 employee exposure hours, and to Spectrum Gas Products, for companies with 100,000 or fewer employee exposure hours.
Joseph Leonard of Airgas SAFECOR was presented with the new committee member of the year award.
The Charles H. Glasier Safety Award, presented annually to an individual in recognition of their safety leadership in the industrial gas industry. The award was presented to John Bernard of Praxair, Inc.
Established in 2000, the CGA Environmental Recognition Program identifies and shares good environmental practices as well as promotes environmental awareness and improvements with companies and the industry. Awards are presented annually to a CGA member facility, team, or individual who has demonstrated environmental excellence through environmental accomplishments going above and beyond regulatory requirements. Awards were given for the following project:
• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.: Brine Recovery Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment System, Wilmington Hydrogen Plant
• Matheson: LED Lighting and Energy Reduction Initiative, Packaged Gas Operations
• Praxair, Inc.: Berm Enhancement Project, Burns Harbor Facility
Indiana Oxygen Again Rated Among Best Places to Work
Indiana Oxygen Company, the oldest gas and welding distributor in the country, has been named one of the “Best Places to Work” for the third consecutive time by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. The recognition is based on the company’s corporate philosophy, work culture, benefits, promotion potential, job security and the surrounding work environments. Indiana Oxygen, of Indianapolis, also made the top 100 list of Best Places to Work in Indiana in 2015 and in 2016. In order to make the first “cut”, at least 40 percent of all employees must complete and submit an anonymous satisfaction and critiquing survey. In addition, Indiana Oxygen had to participate in a statistical survey about the companies’ culture, tenure, health plan, wellness program, paid time off, 401k and fun activities in which its employees engaged.
Italian Firm Signs Agreement with Skaff Cryogenics
Italy’s VRV has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Skaff Cryogenics (SCI) to serve the U.S. and Canadian market, Skaff reports. Under the deal, New Hampshire-based SCI will become VRV’s exclusive stoking and distribution channel for North America, providing bulk cryogenic tanks for industrial gas, liquified natural gas and hydrogen, as well as microbulk tanks, liquid cylinders and distribution equipment. “We look forward to correcting the U.S. and Canadian markets from overinflated costs and pay it forward,” says Steve Prefontaine, president of SCI.
Metro Welding Announces Reid’s Retirement
Metro Welding of Detroit, Mich., has announced the retirement of longtime employee Dennis Reid. Reid served as bulk/microbulk team leader and has been active in the gases and welding industry for decades. “We want to wish Dennis well in his retirement,” says Metro Welding’s John “J.P.” Stoneback.
Butler Gas Receives Family Business Award
Butler Gas Products has received a 2017 Family Business Award from the Pittsburgh Business Times. Founded in 1948 by Jack and “Millie” Butler, the company has changed to keep up with the evolving economy of Western Pennsylvania.
Company Changes Name to Wise Telemetry
Breathewise has changed its name to Wise Telemetry, Founder and CEO Eric Wise reports about the Pittsburgh, Penn., company.
The name change reflects the company’s expanded product offerings beyond its original scope of medical oxygen, Wise says. The company offers telemetry units that allow industrial and specialty gas providers to see real-time customer demand and enhance supply chain efficiency through wireless technology, fluid mechanics and data analytics.
Wise Telemetry has been in existence about two years.
