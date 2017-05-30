June 1, 2017 Member News

Coastal Welding Supply Named a “Texas Treasure” Coastal Welding Supply, in Beaumont, Texas, received a Texas Treasure Business Award from Beaumont Main Street. The award recognizes businesses that have been in business for more than 50 years and have played a role in the local and state economy. Coastal was established in 1963 by Al Mazoch. Today, led by President J.C. “Chuck” Mazoch, and his sister, Barbara Mazoch Nelson, asset manager, Coastal has nine locations that span Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

Vern Lewis Welding Supply names Denk General Sales Manager James Denk has been named general sales manager at Vern Lewis Welding Supply in Avondale, Ariz. “Denk brings years of welding industry service that will drive increased market share and customer satisfaction levels,” the company says in a release. “I’m thrilled to be a part of Vern Lewis Welding Supply and welcome the challenges that lie ahead. I was calling on them with my previous role with ESAB. Vern Lewis stood out among the categories that one would thrive a successful business on; a fully engaged team, focused on their employees and the customers they serve. Senior management is passionate, innovative and diligently working to continue the 48-year legacy. I feel blessed to be a part of something truly unique,” Denk says. Denk worked at Praxair for 28 years and, most recently, at ESAB Cutting and Welding Products as account manager for Arizona and South Nevada.

Airgas Holds Ribbon Cutting for Kentucky ASU Airgas, an Air Liquide company, had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new air separation unit (ASU) and co-located hydrogen plant in Calvert City, Ky. Airgas says the new ASU produces liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, and the liquid hydrogen plant produces liquid hydrogen for a range of customer applications. The ASU supplies tonnage oxygen and nitrogen via pipeline to Westlake Chemical at its Calvert City manufacturing plant, and also supports the region’s merchant bulk gas market. Airgas says the new facility helps ensure the long-term reliability of supply for its merchant gas customers. Michael Graff, chairman and CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings and chairman of Airgas; Pascal Vinet, CEO of Airgas; Tom Thoman, senior vice president of merchant gases, were joined at the ribbon cutting by Albert Chao, president and CEO of Westlake Chemical and other customers, as well as state and local officials. The ASU is managed by Airgas’ Merchant Gases division. Following the acquisition of Airgas by Air Liquide in May 2016, Airgas is now the leading U.S. supplier of industrial, specialty, and medical gases and provides bulk gas supplies of oxygen, nitrogen and argon through its 29 air separation units nationwide.

Auguste Cryogenics, Taylor-Wharton Sign Agreement Auguste Cryogenics has signed a long-term liquid cylinder distribution agreement with Taylor-Wharton, an Air Water Inc. company. Under the agreement, Auguste Cryogenics becomes the exclusive distributor for Europe, Russia and Israel of Taylor-Wharton’s extensive line of gas and liquid withdrawal cylinders. Since the acquisition of Taylor-Wharton’s European operations last fall, Auguste Cryogenics has entered a phase of extended expansion in the biomedical and industrial gas markets. “By partnering with Taylor-Wharton, our company strengthens its product offerings as we continue to find new ways to serve our customers,” said Bobby Cushman, president of Auguste Cryogenics. Eric Rottier, chairman and CEO of Taylor-Wharton, says the agreement, “provides continuity of supply for our liquid cylinder product line in Europe, Russia and Israel as was in place previously with Taylor-Wharton’s European operations. August Cryogenics will maintain inventory in Germany as well as provide customer support to the regions.”

FasTest Brings in Kaufer as Director of Sales Paul Kaufer has been hired as the director of sales at FasTest, in Roseville, Minn. Kaufer will oversee FasTest’s global sales operations. “We were determined to find someone with a strong background in managing relationships with distribution partners and growing sales with key accounts,” says Gary Rychley, president of FasTest. “I am excited to have Paul lead the sales team in global expansion of FasTest in the HVAC, Compressed Gas and the broad-based Manufacturing sectors. Under Paul’s leadership we are expecting to continue to add direct sales people as well as distributor partners to further FasTest’s global presence.” Before joining FasTest, Kaufer most recently served as a sales manager for K-Sun Corporation. His prior experience also includes a broad range of sales management positions at companies such as Toro, HB Fuller and 3M. “Having the opportunity to join FasTest at this juncture is exciting because of the tremendous strides they have made in the marketplace with their technology and ability to meet customer needs,” says Kaufer.

SUMIG Signs Agreement with CAG SUMIG USA Corp. has signed a formalized agreement with the Competitive Advantage Group (CAG). Based in the southwest United States, CAG is a supplier of welding products sold through welding distributors. CAG will be able to offer direct distributor sales support for SUMIG’s lines of products in the California, Nevada and Arizona markets. As part of this agreement CAG will also be a logistical warehouse shipping point, SUMIG says. That will drastically reduce shipping times for SUMIG’s Western customer, the company says.

Nikkiso Acquires Cryogenic Industries, Inc. Nikkiso Co., Ltd., has entered into an agreement to acquire the business and trademarks of Cryogenic Industries, Inc. of Temecula, Calif., and Cryogenic Industries, AG of Basel, Switzerland, consisting of all its operations, which are conducted by ACD, Cosmodyne, Cryoquip; and their respective subsidiaries. The acquisition is expected to close mid-2017, subject to regulatory approvals, Nikkiso says. “Cryogenic Industries’ culture of industry-leading innovation in cryogenic equipment, services and plants is highly complementary to the core fluid control technology on which our company was founded,” says, Toshihiko Kai, president and CEO of Nikkiso.