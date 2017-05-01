A Roll Call of GAWDA Multigenerational Businesses

A Proud, Long List of Multigenerational Companies
Family-business generations come in twos, threes and fours quite commonly within the Gases and Welding Distributors Association. This is an industry and an association of like-minded people where family often goes hand-in-hand with business, and where second-, third- and fourth-generation businesses are nearly the norm. In a few situations, the number of generations involved in carrying on the family business goes back even further.
That isn’t the case in many other industries, but there’s something about the way the welding and gases distribution business is put together that sets the stage for that situation. Its spirit of kinship and sense of community draw others in. That’s a theme heard repeatedly whenever GAWDA members gather. It’s part of what encourages ongoing generations to make the welding and gases business their home and to keep it among their family traditions.
We recognize this list may not be comprehensive, even though we did our best to reach out to GAWDA members to accurately record the number of generations of their businesses but we offer this look at the group. (P.S. – If we missed you, help US keep updated by sending your information to editor@weldingandgasestoday.org.)
With a “hat tip” to longtime member Kenneth Thompson, principal of The Thompson Group, for the suggestion that we write about this topic, here is the proud “roll call” of GAWDA multigenerational businesses.
Second Generation
Third Generation
All Welding Supplies, inc.
American Cylinder Gas, Inc.
Andy Oxy Company,Inc.
A-OX Welding Supply Company,Inc.
Arco Welding Supply Co.
Argyle Welding Supply Company, Inc.
Beckley Welding Supply,Inc.
Bemidji Welders Supply Inc.
Berger Farm & Welding Supply, Inc.
Butler Gas Products
California Cylinder Corporation
Cavagna North America, Inc.
Cee Kay Supply, Inc.
Central McGowan, Inc.
Central Ohio Welding Company, Inc.
Champion Industrial Sales Company
City Carbonic LLC
Craig Welding Supply Company
Crumpton Welding
Supply & Equipment, Inc.
Cryo Weld Corporation
Cyl-Tec
Dailey Resources Ltd.
Dale Oxygen, Inc.
Delille Oxygen Company
Earlbeck Gases & Technologies
F & M Mafco, Inc.
FIBA Technologies, Inc.
Flint Welding Supply Company
Gano Welding Supplies
Gas Equipment Company, Inc.
General Air Service And Supply Company
General Distributing Company
Gullco International Inc.
H & M Pipe Beveling Machine Company Inc.
Havard Welding Supply Co., Inc.
Hodges Welding Supply
Huber Supply Company, Inc.
Humphries Incorporated
Industrial Source, Inc.
Industrial Welding Supply, Inc.
IRCO Automation Inc.
J. F. Martin, Inc.
Jackson Welding & Gas Products
Jackson Welding Supply Co., Inc.
James C. Dawes Company Inc.
James Oxygen & Supply Company
John’s Sales And Service
Kalas
Keen Compressed Gas Company
Kiswel USA, Inc.
Lampton Welding Supply Company, Inc.
Lefeld Welding & Steel Supplies, Inc.
Lessmann Brushes
Liberty Supply, Inc.
Logan Hagan Welding Supply, Inc.
Mabscott Supply Company
Mahany Welding Supply Co. Inc.
McKinney Welding Supply Co., Inc
Mercer Industries
Metro Welding Supply Corporation
Middlesex Gases & Technologies, Inc.
Middlesex Welding Sales Co., Inc.
Mid-South Welding Supply
Minneapolis Oxygen Company
MK Products, Inc.
Monroe Welding Supply, Inc.
National Welding Supply Company
Noel’s, Inc.
Norco
Northeast Pressure Vessel Testing
O.E. Meyer Company
Orange Research
OXARC, Inc.
Ozarc/Gas Equipment & Supply, Inc.
Paraco Gas
Purity Cylinder Gases, Inc.
Ranch Cryogenics, Inc.
Rayco Welding Gases
Red Ball Oxygen Company, Inc.
Roberts Oxygen Company, Inc.
Ron-Sons Torch
S. J. Smith Company
Saf T Cart
Schad & Pulte Welding Supply, Inc.
Scully Welding Supply Corporation
Sidney Lee Welding Supply, Inc.
Sky Oxygen
South Jersey Welding Supply, Inc.
T. W. Smith Corporation
Terry Supply Company
The Gasflux Company
The M.K. Morse Co.
Thompson Brothers Supplies, Inc.
Tri-State Oxygen, Inc.
Tyler Welders Supply, Inc.
Vern Lewis Welding Supply Inc.
Welders Supply Company -
Raimy Corporation
Welding Industrial Supply Company (Wisco)
Weldstar Company
WestAir Gases & Equipment, Inc.
Willard C. Starcher, Inc.
Winfield Iron And Metal, Inc.
Worthington Industries
Wright Brothers Inc.
(Wright Brothers Global Gas -Telemetry)
Fourth Generation
American Torch Tip Company
Anthony Welded Products, Inc.
AWI/Arkansas Welding & Industrial Supply, Inc.
“Bug-O Systems / Weld
Tooling Corporation”
Carbonic Systems Inc. (NY)
Dun-Lap Manufacturing Company
Forney Industries, Inc.
Fresno Oxygen & Welding Suppliers, Inc.
Goss, Inc.
Greco Gas, Inc.
GTW Welding Supplies
Harris Industrial Gases
Hartman Brothers, Inc
Haun Welding Supply, Inc.
Indiana Oxygen Company
Island Supply Welding Company
James C. Dawes Company Inc.
Phoenix Products
Rexarc International Inc.
Rotarex North America
Shaw Oxygen Company, Inc.
South Park Welding Supplies, LLC
Sutton-Garten Company
Weiler Welding Company, Inc.
Welder Service Co., Inc.
Welier Abrasives Group
Welsco, Inc.
West Penn Laco, Inc.
Witt Gas Controls
Fifth Generation
Modern Supply Company (a subsidiary of
Modern Welding Co., Inc.)
Terrace Supply Company
Seventh Generation
Trade & Industrial Supply, Inc.