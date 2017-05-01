A Roll Call of GAWDA Multigenerational Businesses

Published: May 1, 2017

A Proud, Long List of Multigenerational Companies

Family-business generations come in twos, threes and fours quite commonly within the Gases and Welding Distributors Association. This is an industry and an association of like-minded people where family often goes hand-in-hand with business, and where second-, third- and fourth-generation businesses are nearly the norm. In a few situations, the number of generations involved in carrying on the family business goes back even further.

That isn’t the case in many other industries, but there’s something about the way the welding and gases distribution business is put together that sets the stage for that situation. Its spirit of kinship and sense of community draw others in. That’s a theme heard repeatedly whenever GAWDA members gather. It’s part of what encourages ongoing generations to make the welding and gases business their home and to keep it among their family traditions.

We recognize this list may not be comprehensive, even though we did our best to reach out to GAWDA members to accurately record the number of generations of their businesses but we offer this look at the group. (P.S. – If we missed you, help US keep updated by sending your information to editor@weldingandgasestoday.org.)

With a “hat tip” to longtime member Kenneth Thompson, principal of The Thompson Group, for the suggestion that we write about this topic, here is the proud “roll call” of GAWDA multigenerational businesses.

Second Generation

A&E Mill & Welding Supply Company

Ace Welding Supply, Inc.

ADF Welding & Medical, Inc.

Advanced Gas & Welding Solutions LLC

Advanced Specialty Gases

Advanced Welding & Industrial Supply, LLC

Advanced Welding Supply Company, Inc.

Aimtek, Inc.

A-L Compressed Gases Of Spokane, Inc.

All Gas Welding Supply Co., Inc.

Alloy-Oxygen & Welding Supply Company, Inc.

American Cap Company, LLC

American Cylinder Gas Inc.

American Welding & Construction Supply, Inc.

Arc Gas & Supply, LLC

Arc Weld, Inc.

Arcone

Arcsource, Inc.

Arctec Alloys Limited

ASM – American Standard Manufacturing

AWISCO

B & J Welding Supply, Inc.

Badger Welding Supplies, Inc.

Baker’s Gas & Welding Supplies, Inc.

Bickett Machine & Gas Supply, Inc.

C & C Oxygen Company

Capitol Welders Supply Company, Inc.

Chemweld, Inc.

Church Towne Gas & Welding Supply

City Welding Sales & Service, Inc.

Coastal Welding Supply, Inc.

Coleman Cable/Southwire

Complete Welders Supply

Compressed Gas Solutions, Inc.

Third Generation

AGL Welding Supply Company, Inc.

All Welding Supplies, inc.

American Cylinder Gas, Inc.

Andy Oxy Company,Inc.

A-OX Welding Supply Company,Inc.

Arco Welding Supply Co.

Argyle Welding Supply Company, Inc.

Beckley Welding Supply,Inc.

Bemidji Welders Supply Inc.

Berger Farm & Welding Supply, Inc.

Butler Gas Products

California Cylinder Corporation

Cavagna North America, Inc.

Cee Kay Supply, Inc.

Central McGowan, Inc.

Central Ohio Welding Company, Inc.

Champion Industrial Sales Company

City Carbonic LLC

Craig Welding Supply Company

Crumpton Welding

Supply & Equipment, Inc.

Cryo Weld Corporation

Cyl-Tec

Dailey Resources Ltd.

Dale Oxygen, Inc.

Delille Oxygen Company

Earlbeck Gases & Technologies

F & M Mafco, Inc.

FIBA Technologies, Inc.

Flint Welding Supply Company

Gano Welding Supplies

Gas Equipment Company, Inc.

General Air Service And Supply Company

General Distributing Company

Gullco International Inc.

H & M Pipe Beveling Machine Company Inc.

Havard Welding Supply Co., Inc.

Hodges Welding Supply

Huber Supply Company, Inc.

Humphries Incorporated

Industrial Source, Inc.

Industrial Welding Supply, Inc.

IRCO Automation Inc.

J. F. Martin, Inc.

Jackson Welding & Gas Products

Jackson Welding Supply Co., Inc.

James C. Dawes Company Inc.

James Oxygen & Supply Company

John’s Sales And Service

Kalas

Keen Compressed Gas Company

Kiswel USA, Inc.

Lampton Welding Supply Company, Inc.

Lefeld Welding & Steel Supplies, Inc.

Lessmann Brushes

Liberty Supply, Inc.

Logan Hagan Welding Supply, Inc.

Mabscott Supply Company

Mahany Welding Supply Co. Inc.

McKinney Welding Supply Co., Inc

Mercer Industries

Metro Welding Supply Corporation

Middlesex Gases & Technologies, Inc.

Middlesex Welding Sales Co., Inc.

Mid-South Welding Supply

Minneapolis Oxygen Company

MK Products, Inc.

Monroe Welding Supply, Inc.

National Welding Supply Company

Noel’s, Inc.

Norco

Northeast Pressure Vessel Testing

O.E. Meyer Company

Orange Research

OXARC, Inc.

Ozarc/Gas Equipment & Supply, Inc.

Paraco Gas

Purity Cylinder Gases, Inc.

Ranch Cryogenics, Inc.

Rayco Welding Gases

Red Ball Oxygen Company, Inc.

Roberts Oxygen Company, Inc.

Ron-Sons Torch

S. J. Smith Company

Saf T Cart

Schad & Pulte Welding Supply, Inc.

Scully Welding Supply Corporation

Sidney Lee Welding Supply, Inc.

Sky Oxygen

South Jersey Welding Supply, Inc.

T. W. Smith Corporation

Terry Supply Company

The Gasflux Company

The M.K. Morse Co.

Thompson Brothers Supplies, Inc.

Tri-State Oxygen, Inc.

Tyler Welders Supply, Inc.

Vern Lewis Welding Supply Inc.

Welders Supply Company -

Raimy Corporation

Welding Industrial Supply Company (Wisco)

Weldstar Company

WestAir Gases & Equipment, Inc.

Willard C. Starcher, Inc.

Winfield Iron And Metal, Inc.

Worthington Industries

Wright Brothers Inc.

(Wright Brothers Global Gas -Telemetry)



Fourth Generation

Albright Welding & Supply Company Inc.

American Torch Tip Company

Anthony Welded Products, Inc.

AWI/Arkansas Welding & Industrial Supply, Inc.

“Bug-O Systems / Weld

Tooling Corporation”

Carbonic Systems Inc. (NY)

Dun-Lap Manufacturing Company

Forney Industries, Inc.

Fresno Oxygen & Welding Suppliers, Inc.

Goss, Inc.

Greco Gas, Inc.

GTW Welding Supplies

Harris Industrial Gases

Hartman Brothers, Inc

Haun Welding Supply, Inc.

Indiana Oxygen Company

Island Supply Welding Company

James C. Dawes Company Inc.

Phoenix Products

Rexarc International Inc.

Rotarex North America

Shaw Oxygen Company, Inc.

South Park Welding Supplies, LLC

Sutton-Garten Company

Weiler Welding Company, Inc.

Welder Service Co., Inc.

Welier Abrasives Group

Welsco, Inc.

West Penn Laco, Inc.

Witt Gas Controls



Fifth Generation

ILMO Products Company

Modern Supply Company (a subsidiary of

Modern Welding Co., Inc.)

Terrace Supply Company



Seventh Generation

PFERD INC.

Trade & Industrial Supply, Inc.