2017 Spring Management Conference





Foundation Scholarship Announcement Keynotes: Christopher Mapes, Chairman, CEO and President, The Lincoln Electric Company Christopher “Chris” Mapes oversees a company that has 43 manufacturing locations and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. Lincoln is recognized as a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc-welding systems and plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment. Mapes has been Lincoln’s chairman since December 2013, and previously served as the company’s president and chief executive officer and chief operating officer. Before that, he was executive vice president of A.O. Smith Corporation. His duties there included leading the expansion and execution of a global strategy for electrical products. Alan Beaulieu, President and Principal, ITR Economics He’s one of the country’s most-informed economists, and now Dr. Alan Beaulieu advises GAWDA as its chief economist. A popular speaker, Beaulieu makes close to 150 appearances a year where he helps thousands of business owners and executives capitalize on emerging trends. For the past 27 years, Beaulieu has consulted with companies throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia on how to forecast, plan, and increase profi ts based on business-cycle trend analysis. He also serves as the senior economic advisor to National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors; contributing editor for Industry Week; and chief economist for the Heating, Air-conditioning, Refrigeration Distributors International organization.