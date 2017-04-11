April 15, 2017 Member News

Published: April 11, 2017

Weiler Names Dwyre Managing Director, Americas Weiler Abrasives Group has appointed Bill Dwyre managing director of the newly formed Americas business. The promotion, Weiler says, is part of a larger restructuring and supports the integration of Swatycomet, which the company acquired in late 2015. Dwyre joined Weiler in 2013 as the vice president of strategic marketing after a 25-year career at Ingersoll Rand. Most recently Dwyre held the position of vice president, sales and marketing. As Managing Director, Americas Dwyre is responsible for executing the regional growth strategy. The company says he continues to report to the Chief Executive Officer Chris Weiler. “I am excited to have Bill lead our Americas business. He has been instrumental in our transformation strategy, redefining the Weiler brand and value proposition to our targeted segments of metal fabrication and industrial production,” Weiler says. Dwyre holds a bachelor of arts in engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s in business administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Noble Gas Makes Move to New Address, Facility

Noble Gas Solutions has moved its headquarters, plant and Albany store to 10 Erie Blvd., Albany, N.Y.

The company built the new headquarters, store and plant in a former millwork building saying its previous location had become too cramped.

“We see this as a way to make the business grow,” David Mahoney, company president and CEO, told the Albany Business Review in 2016.

Washington Alloy Co. Opens New Distribution Warehouses

Washington Alloy Co., of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has opened two new distribution operations in Portland, Ore., and Boston, Mass.

The new facilities will serve as distribution points for the Northwest and Northeast. Each location has 20,000-plus square feet capacity, and is stocked with a variety of filler metal products.

Washington Alloy Co. is a supplier of filler metals and welding accessories. In addition to the two new distribution centers, Washington Alloy Co. operates warehouses and sales offices in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stafford, Texas and Charlotte, N.C.

Lincoln Electric Will Offer Course at California College

Lincoln Electric and College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., will offer a three-day robotic programming course at the college. Lincoln says College of the Canyons is the first school to join with the welding company to conduct robotic training classes remotely at local school sites.

The course will make Lincoln Electric’s certified training available outside of the company’s headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio. College of the Canyons will provide the facility and equipment. Lincoln Electric will send trainers to work with the school’s team to conduct the class. The first course offered at College of the Canyons is slated for June 21-23.

Trainers conduct the intensive robotic programming course in a combination lecture-laboratory format. Typically, students are grouped in pairs and work as a team to perform the hands-on exercises. The basic robot programming class is geared toward programmers responsible for maintaining systems.

“Partnering with College of the Canyons allows us to do regional training much closer to where our customers work and live,” says Jason Scales, Lincoln Electric manager of education services.

Lincoln Electric Co-hosts Future of Welding Summit

Lincoln Electric along with the American Association of Community Colleges and the National Coalition of Advanced Technology Centers, hosted the Future of Welding Summit 2017 April 5 and 6 at the company’s headquarters near Cleveland, Ohio. More than 55 representatives from 40 technical and community colleges representing 20 different states, as well as the American Welding Society (AWS), attended the two-day conference where they learned about the latest welding technologies and education tools.