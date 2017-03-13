March 15, 2017 Member News

As part of OKI Bering and ORS Nasco, Wilkinson has been working with Phoenix International for many years. He is originally from Peoria, Ill., where he attended Illinois Central College and studied Business Management and International Marketing. He currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio where he’s lived for nearly 15 years with this wife and two children.

Wilkinson will oversee all operations and sales activity for Milwaukee, Wisc.-based Phoenix International. He spent more than 25 years working for OKI Bering/ORS Nasco. During his tenure, he held several positions from vice president of marketing, director of merchandising, customer service manager and purchasing. He has also been heavily involved with industry associations including four years on the WEMCO committee of welding equipment manufacturers and decades of involvement with GAWDA and Fabtech.