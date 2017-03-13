March 15, 2017 Member News

|
Wilkinson Named Managing Director at Phoenix International
Phoenix International, a division of The Phoenix Company, has named Dick Wilkinson its new managing director.
Wilkinson will oversee all operations and sales activity for Milwaukee, Wisc.-based Phoenix International. He spent more than 25 years working for OKI Bering/ORS Nasco. During his tenure, he held several positions from vice president of marketing, director of merchandising, customer service manager and purchasing. He has also been heavily involved with industry associations including four years on the WEMCO committee of welding equipment manufacturers and decades of involvement with GAWDA and Fabtech.
As part of OKI Bering and ORS Nasco, Wilkinson has been working with Phoenix International for many years. He is originally from Peoria, Ill., where he attended Illinois Central College and studied Business Management and International Marketing. He currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio where he’s lived for nearly 15 years with this wife and two children.
|
Chart Makes Management Changes
Chart Industries, Inc. has announced a series of management changes as part of its succession plan and the move of its corporate headquarters to its existing Canton, Ga., facility from Garfield Heights, Ohio.
Samuel F. Thomas, current chairman and CEO, will move to the position of executive chairman May 25 and retire from the company in May 2018.
William “Bill” C. Johnson, the company’s current president and COO, will become the company’s CEO and president at that time. Johnson joined Chart in 2016 having previously held multiple executive positions at Dover Refrigeration & Food Equipment, Inc. a subsidiary of Dover Corporation, most recently as president and CEO.
Kenneth J. Webster, Chart’s former vice president and CFO will not to relocate to the Canton, Ga., facility and stepped down as CFO March 1. He plans to leave the company in May to pursue other interests.
Jillian C. Evanko was appointed CFO effective March 1. She joined the company in February after most recently serving as the vice president and CFO of Truck-Lite Co., LLC. Prior to her role with Truck-Lite, she held multiple executive positions at Dover Corporation and its subsidiaries, including the role of vice president and CFO of Dover Fluids.
“Now is the right time for the leadership change to execute an effective transition,” Thomas says. “As we are coming through a downturn and preparing the company for a significant lift in business, there is enormous benefit to be able to respond quickly and ramp up our capacity with a lift in orders. We wanted to have a new team in place to accomplish that effectively.”
|
Final Beam Goes on Lincoln Electric Welding Tech Center
Crews placed the final beam on Lincoln Electric’s new $30 million welding technology center in Cleveland, Ohio in February.
“Construction is progressing rapidly,” says John Mueller, director of facility planning and development for Lincoln. “We look forward to opening the facility later this year.”
Before crews hoisted and placed the beam into position, representatives from Lincoln Electric and other companies working on the project participated in a beam-signing ceremony. On hand to sign the beam were Christopher Mapes, George Blankenship and Doug Lance from Lincoln Electric’s senior management. Members of the Lincoln Electric facilities team and representatives from Panzica Construction Company, Structura Architects Ltd. and Ironworker Local Union No. 17 also added signatures.
Multiple northeast Ohio contractors are working on the project.“We are proud to be using tradesmen from the same trades organizations we actively help to train at a variety of sites around the country,” says Jason Scales, manager, Education Solutions, Lincoln Electric.
When the new welding technology center opens, it will mark the centennial anniversary of the company’s legacy welding school, the longest-operating one in the United States. The new 130,000-square-foot center will double Lincoln’s welding education capacity to 180 welding booths and will include high-tech classroom and seminar spaces.
|
Thielen Named National Sales Manager at Acme Cryogenics
Acme Cryogenics has appointed Thomas R. Thielen to the position of national sales manager based in Allentown, Pa.
He brings more than 30 years of industrial gas experience to Acme. In his role, Thielen will be responsible for managing the company’s vacuum jacketed pipe business as well as the selling efforts for the entire line of Acme products into the industrial gas distributor market.
Prior to joining Acme, Thielen was the director of North America business development for ABEC, Inc., a Bethlehem, Pa., manufacturer of bioreactors and related equipment for the biopharmaceutical industry. The vast majority of his career was spent with Air Products and Chemicals Inc., where he held various positions of increasing responsibility in sales, product management, logistics, strategic sourcing, and sales management.
|
Techniweld USA Names McManus IT Director
James McManus has joined Techniweld USA as the director of information technology. He will serve as the company’s NetSuite administrator and network administrator.
McManus has spent the last 17 years with Unified AV Systems holding positions as manager of IT services, director, and for the last six years, as chief information officer. He has also done consulting work for small businesses, individuals and community organizations.
He is married with two children and resides in Atlanta.
