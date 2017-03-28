April 1, 2017 Member News

McDougal Named CEO at Zephyr Solutions Zephyr Solutions LLC, announced the appointment of Kevin McDougal as its new chief executive officer. McDougal brings nearly 30 years of relevant industry experience to his new role and will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of Zephyr, the company says. Most recently he served as general manager for Matheson Tri-Gas. Prior to this role, he was the president of the Airgas Great Lakes Region. Zephyr founder Kathi Leiden says, “the board of directors and I reviewed Zephyr’s continued business momentum and we believe that Kevin is the correct person to lead the company through its next growth and investment stage. Kevin understands the critical customer and supplier partnerships Zephyr has created that are based on integrity, customer service and depth and breadth of capabilities. I look forward to working with Kevin as Zephyr looks to redefine the industrial gas industry.” McDougal expressed his thanks, adding, “Zephyr’s unique business model is reinventing the industrial gas industry through its supplier network which is the largest in the United States. Zephyr is giving its customers options and opportunities that have not existed. I couldn’t be more thrilled to lead Zephyr through its next stage of growth.” Christopher H. Thomas, partner at middle-market private equity firm Aterian says, “Kevin is an accomplished leader who has demonstrated growth and leadership capabilities throughout his career. Aterian looks forward to working alongside Kevin and investing in the organization, employees, customers and technology platform.”