April 1, 2017 Member News

McDougal Named CEO at Zephyr Solutions
Zephyr Solutions LLC, announced the appointment of Kevin McDougal as its new chief executive officer.
McDougal brings nearly 30 years of relevant industry experience to his new role and will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of Zephyr, the company says. Most recently he served as general manager for Matheson Tri-Gas. Prior to this role, he was the president of the Airgas Great Lakes Region.
Zephyr founder Kathi Leiden says, “the board of directors and I reviewed Zephyr’s continued business momentum and we believe that Kevin is the correct person to lead the company through its next growth and investment stage. Kevin understands the critical customer and supplier partnerships Zephyr has created that are based on integrity, customer service and depth and breadth of capabilities. I look forward to working with Kevin as Zephyr looks to redefine the industrial gas industry.”
McDougal expressed his thanks, adding, “Zephyr’s unique business model is reinventing the industrial gas industry through its supplier network which is the largest in the United States. Zephyr is giving its customers options and opportunities that have not existed. I couldn’t be more thrilled to lead Zephyr through its next stage of growth.”
Christopher H. Thomas, partner at middle-market private equity firm Aterian says, “Kevin is an accomplished leader who has demonstrated growth and leadership capabilities throughout his career. Aterian looks forward to working alongside Kevin and investing in the organization, employees, customers and technology platform.”
Rice Joins Abicor Binzel as District Sales Manager
Craig Rice, previously of Böhler Welding, has started at Abicor Binzel as district sales manager for the company’s West Coast territory.
Rice’s career has included stints at Reis Robotics, Airgas, and ESAB, among other welding and fabrication companies, Abicor Binzel reports.
Rice has a degree in welding engineering from Cal Poly and is a former serviceman in the Navy. He lives with his family in Southern California.
AWISCO Luncheon Marks Women’s History Month
AWISCO held a luncheon in March to celebrate Women’s History Month and the Women in Welding. Kim Gates of Direct Wire & Cable was the guest speaker.
The luncheon included an open conversation regarding what it’s like being women in a male-dominated industry. Gates, who has previously worked with 3M and York Wallcoverings, has been marketing director at Direct for a year.
“It is with great pleasure that AWISCO held its first annual Women of AWISCO Luncheon,” AWISCO President Lloyd Robinson says. “AWISCO has always been a place that welcomes and celebrates the accomplishments of our female employees and honoring all of them during International Women’s Month reflects our pride in their achievements.”
AWISCO’s current staff includes nearly 20 percent women, filling such rolls as controller, credit manager, marketing director, office manager, outside and inside sales and numerous accounting positions. “AWISCO prides itself in the diversity of its staff and that virtually all roles are open to talented women and minorities,” Robinson says.
Chesterfield Special Cylinders Opens Facility in Pittsburgh, Pa.
High pressure cylinder manufacturer Chesterfield Special Cylinders Inc. (CSC), which supplies trailer tubes used by gas transportation companies around the world, has opened its first U.S. operation in Pittsburgh, Pa. The company reports it has also been granted the U.S. Department of Transportation UN ISO 11120 approval, enabling CSC to supply the U.S. market.
The new operation offers the U.S. gas-trailer sector stability of supply for safety-critical gas containment systems, the company says. CSC was established more than 100 years ago and is part of the Pressure Technologies Group, which is listed on the London AIM market.
Deborah Schultz and Mark Semekoski, have been recruited to manage CSC’s American operation. Schultz, company vice president, says, “Chesterfield Special Cylinders is trusted by gas majors worldwide for safety-critical transportation tubes. The U.S. team knows and understands the needs of the U.S. trailer market and is already in talks with key players.”
Absolute Zero Transferred from Weldcoa to Cryostar USA
Effective today, Cryostar USA is taking over operation of the former Absolute Zero (AZ) facility in Aurora, Ill, officials at Weldcoa and Cryostar USA announced.
“In 2009, we started Absolute Zero in order to better serve our clients. Today we are taking that idea to the next level by having Cryostar on site,” says Weldcoa Vice President Maynard “Bud” Klotz . “AZ was the right idea at the right time but as a company we felt that we had taken AZ as far as we could with our limited resources. Cryostar is the largest Cryogenic pump manufacturer in the world. We now have on-site access to their extensive resources. This is a big win for our clients.”
Weldcoa will continue to partner with Cryostar and offer Cryostar pumps as their preferred solution and Cryostar will continue to support AZ warranty terms and Adam Marcum will continue to supervise the facility.
“We at Cryostar USA are committed to providing the same level of service and support that AZ was known for,’’ says Mark Sutton, business manager at Cryostar USA LLC. “Strategically adding a fourth Cryostar location in the Midwest makes a lot of sense to us. It’s a strong addition to our existing locations in Pennsylvania, California and Texas,” he says. “It is our goal that the only change that AZ’s clients must process is the change of name from AZ to Cryostar.”
Published: March 28, 2017