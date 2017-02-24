March 1, 2017 Member News

|
Brown Joins AgoNow as VP of Sales
AgoNow LLC, a pure master industrial wholesaler and channel solutions provider based in Tulsa, Okla., has announced that Dennis Brown has joined the team as Vice President of Sales.
Brown’s primary focus will be managing the welding distribution business, while playing a supporting role in industrial and commercial construction distribution. Before joining AgoNow, Brown spent more than 30 years in the welding, industrial and construction supplies market. Most of his career was with Weiler Corporation, most recently serving as director of strategic business. Previous roles included vice president of distribution and channel management and national sales manager.
“With more than 30 years of working with local, regional and national welding and industrial distributors, Dennis brings tremendous insight, relationships and process knowledge to the AgoNow team,” said Larry Davis, CEO of AgoNow. “He has a well-established track record of working with and understanding the needs of the market, and ensuring that business solutions evolve with an ever-changing market.”
With his experience, Brown will also play a key role in mentoring and developing sales talent at AgoNow.
Brown has been an active member of the Welding Equipment Manufacturers Committee (WEMCO) and served for more than 10 years on the executive committee, including a stint as chairman. He currently serves on the Marketing Action Committee of the American Welding Society (AWS). In 2010, he received a WEMCO/AWS achievement award in recognition of his career contributions to WEMCO and the welding industry.
|
Barnhart Joins Norris Cylinder as Regional Sales Manager
Norris Cylinder has announced that Tom Barnhart has joined the Norris Cylinder team as the Southeastern regional sales manager.
Barnhart comes to Norris with 18 years experience in the sales of cylinders, valves and gas plant supplies. He most recently worked in a similar sales position.
|
Prize Program Available for Contact Booth Program Exhibitors
The Spring Management Conference Contact Booth Program will feature a prize program, building upon the success of last year’s prize program.
The prize program is open to any GAWDA member exhibiting at the Contact Booth Program and includes a website that will be updated as exhibitors announce more prizes. The website will be shared in GAWDA Connections, in daily Convention Connections during the SMC and on social media.
Printed brochures will also be part of each registration packet and available for pick up at the start of the Contact Booth Program.
To participate, or for more information, contact Tim Hudson at timh@datakey.org or 315-445-2347, extension 114.
|
Smith Joins Leadership of Women of Gases and Welding
Linda Smith, president of Chemweld, Inc., has joined the Women of Gases and Welding Leadership Team.
Smith has worked as the WGW communication chair for the past two years and will be replacing Jenny McCall.
|
Butler Adds 5,400-gallon Carbon Dioxide Tanker
Butler Gas Products has unveiled a new packaged-gas asset, a 2016 Westmor 5,400 gallon CO2 transport.
Butler says the addition means the 69-year-old Pittsburgh-based manufacturer and distributor is now poised to serve both liquid and gaseous bulk CO2 applications, filling tank sizes two ton and larger.
“We made this investment to better secure supply and serve our customers,” says President/CEO Jack Butler. “Our new asset is picking up beverage-grade CO2 for our own production and distribution, and for our regional wholesale partners.”
|
Space Available in Featured Exhibitor Guide for SMC
As GAWDA members have begun registering for the Spring Management Conference in Boca Raton, Fla., and supplier members have signed up for Contact Booth exhibition space, GAWDA Media has made available space for advertising in the SMC Exhibitor Guide.
The Exhibitor Guide will appear in the second-quarter edition of Welding & Gases Today, the Welding & Gases Today Facebook page and linked to in select issues of the GAWDA Connection.
For more information, contact GAWDA Media’s Tim Hudson at timh@datakey.org or 315 445-2347.