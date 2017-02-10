Feb. 15, 2017 Member News

Published: February 10, 2017

Central Welding Supply Expands into Alaska Central Welding Supply, of Marysville, Wash., has expanded into Alaska, opening a location in Wasilla. The business will become Central Welding Supply’s 22nd retail outlet and its first location in the state of Alaska. “We’ve served customers in Alaska for many years, through regular shipments to Central Alaska, Southeast Alaska, Kodiak, and the Aleutian Island chain. Our new Wasilla location will provide more immediate access to needed equipment and supplies for customers in Alaska. The addition will also offer enhancements to customer service, since we’ll be positioned as a local business provider,” says Dale Wilton, Central Welding’s CEO. The new location, scheduled for opening Feb. 27th, will support retail sales for walk-in customers, and serve as a central point for distribution throughout the Matanuska-Susitna Valley. Central Welding Supply will provide direct delivery to customers in Wasilla, Anchorage, and Palmer, with some limited deliveries to Seward and the Kenai Peninsula. “Though our primary focus is local service,” says Wilton, “our close proximity to Anchorage shipping lines and air freight from both Wasilla and Anchorage will allow for the delivery of needed equipment and supplies throughout the interior of Alaska, and Alaskan port towns we don’t reach from Seattle.” Techniweld USA Adds Barry as Marketing Coordinator Meagan Barry has joined Techniweld USA as a marketing coordinator. Barry had previously worked for five years with Chick-fil-A franchises where she served as a marketing director and store manager. She also served as an event coordinator for Wireless Technology Forum. She has a degree in marketing with a minor in graphic design from Georgia Southern University. Industry Veteran Braatz Joins Kaplan Industries Richard Braatz has joined Kaplan Industries as regional sales manager for the Southeast area. Braatz has been in the gases and welding industry for 37 years with BOC Gases/Airgas and, most recently, with Matheson Tri Gas Southeast Region. Braatz will be serving customers in the states of Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma. A native of Chicago, Braatz lives in Naples, Fla.

Rushin Now Manager, Sales and Service Process at ORS Nasco Susan Rushin has joined ORS Nasco as manager, sales and service process. She brings more than 15 years of welding industry experience and expertise to the organization. In her new role, Rushin will act as a sales support subject matter expert for ORS Nasco, while collaborating with senior leaders in merchandising, pricing, and sales to drive cross-functional alignment on key initiatives within the business. In addition, she will support conversion opportunities by facilitating a quicker pre- and post-sales process along with developing and implementing a welding training program for distributors. Prior to joining ORS Nasco, Rushin spent four years in corporate finance and 11-plus years as the head of sales operations for Victor Technologies/ESAB. Her previous responsibilities included oversight of sales and pricing administration, training, and customer service. During her professional tenure, she has led many key projects including business integration, sales reporting best practice design, and web site enhancement. Additionally, she served as a Distributor Advisory Council member for more than 10 years. AWISCO Announces Promotions, New Hire AWISCO, the Maspeth, N.Y., distributor, announces two promotions and a new hire. Nicole Torres is the new director of client solutions. She is responsible for building and maintaining positive customer relationships at all seven AWISCO locations in the New York City tri-state area. Torres has been with AWISCO for more than two years. After 13 years with AWISCO, Adam Lacku has taken on the new role of vice president of innovation. In this role, Lacku will continue to lead the purchasing department while also taking on the IT department, for all eight AWISCO locations. He is in charge of vendor relations, inventory control, and managing the day-to-day technological needs of AWISCO. Annie Varma has joined AWISCO, taking on a variety of different roles. She will be managing the day-to-day office tasks as the new office team leader.

Tech Air Acquires Denver Distributor Gases & Arc Supply

Tech Air, a Connecticut-based distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and related equipment and supplies, has acquired Gases & Arc Supply, Inc., a distributor of welding and industrial supplies and industrial gases located in Denver, Colo. Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management.

Gases & Arc was founded in 1995 by Jim O’Connor and Bob Backowies, who have more than fifty years of combined experience in the industrial gas distribution industry. Gases & Arc primarily serves industrial companies in the construction, pipe and metal fabrication industries. Tech Air says both men will remain actively involved with the company moving forward.

“The acquisition of Gases & Arc creates a new region for Tech Air in Colorado, complementing Tech Air’s existing regions in the Northeastern, Southeastern, Southwestern and Western United States,” says Myles Dempsey, Jr., chief executive Officer of Tech Air. “We welcome Jim, Bob and the rest of the Gases & Arc team to Tech Air and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

Joost Thesseling, managing director at CI Capital, says, “Tech Air’s significant investments in people and infrastructure have allowed the company to consummate 21 add-on acquisitions to date. We are thrilled for Tech Air to establish a presence in Colorado and look forward to Tech Air expanding in that region with other add-on acquisitions. We remain committed to supporting the company and its acquisition strategy.”

Cavagna Group Purchases Assets of Turkish Valve, Regulator Maker

The Cavagna Group, of Ponte San Marco, Italy, has acquired the business line of LPG valves and regulators by purchasing the assets of DVR, a privately held Turkish company based in Istanbul, part of the Altek Group.

Established in 1971, the DVR Company, has been delivering a range of LPG products including self-closing valves, hand-wheel operated valves, camping cylinder valves and regulators for LPG to customers, mainly in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

The assets will be transferred from Turkey and installed this year in some of Cavagna’s plants in order to take advantage of Cavagna’s industrial synergy, the company says in a release.