Jan. 15, 2017 Member News

Mathey Dearman Restructures Sales Organization Mathey Dearman has restructured its sales organization, says Brandon Boyd, director of sales. The new team is made up of Boyd; Josh Wilson, area sales manager for the Western United States and Western Canada; Mike Brace, area sales manager for the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada; Svatopluk “Sevy” Jezek, European sales manager and Al Smith, training and product support coordinator. Wilson joined the company in 2012 as a sales application engineer; in 2015 he was named technical sales application manager. His primary duties included organizing and heading up all aspects of training for the company, including sales people, Mathey distributors, and end user organizations. A graduate of the Ohio State University, with a degree in mechanical engineering, Wilson has business degree from the University of Phoenix. He has also spent time as a project manager, project engineer, and field engineer. Brace brings more than 20 years of sales and operational experience. Formerly the welding specialist for the construction products/industrial engine drive group at Miller Electric, he is an AWS certified welding inspector, and an AWS certified welding sales representative. Jezek previously worked for a group that produced steel construction for trucks and hasexperience related to steel construction and heavy industry and working with welders all over Europe. He has been with Mathey since 2009, and has an extensive network of contacts throughout Europe and a degree in civil engineering from Brno, Czech Republic, with over 25 years of experience in the field. Smith started with Mathey Dearman in 1980, as machinist building equipment on the floor and in the late 1990s moved to production manager. More recently he began working in quality control and documentation of procedures.