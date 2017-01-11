Jan. 15, 2017 Member News

Nelson Named President as Oxarc’s Gregory Walmsley Retires

Gregory Walmsley has retired from Oxarc, the Spokane, Wash., distributor where he served as president.

His sister Jana Nelson, has been appointed president.

Also, Mike Sutley has taken the title executive vice president and Jason Kirby has come aboard as vice president and general manager.

Jerry Walmsley, "the founding father of Oxarc," according to a company release

Ullman Named New Executive Director at AIWD

The board of directors and executive committee of the Association of Independent Welding Distributors announced that Pete Ullman become the organization’s executive director on January 1.

Ullman has been active in the industry for decades, including 28 years with Lincoln Electric and, most recently, serving as vice president tech services and special accounts for TechniweldUSA. He has twice served as president of American Welding Society chapters and has been involved with GAWDA and its predecessor organization since the early 1990s.

“I love the industry and have been in it all my life,” Ullman says. He adds that the executive director position allows him to combine his experience as an executive with his experience as a supplier working with distributors.

Mathey Dearman Restructures Sales Organization

Mathey Dearman has restructured its sales organization, says Brandon Boyd, director of sales. The new team is made up of Boyd; Josh Wilson, area sales manager for the Western United States and Western Canada;  Mike Brace, area sales manager for the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada; Svatopluk “Sevy” Jezek, European sales manager and  Al Smith, training and product support coordinator.

Wilson joined the company in 2012 as a sales application engineer; in 2015 he was named technical sales application manager. His primary duties included organizing and heading up all aspects of training for the company, including sales people, Mathey distributors, and end user organizations.  A graduate of the Ohio State University, with a degree in mechanical engineering, Wilson has business degree from the University of Phoenix.  He has also spent time as a project manager, project engineer, and field engineer.

Brace brings more than 20 years of sales and operational experience.  Formerly the welding specialist for the construction products/industrial engine drive group at Miller Electric, he is an AWS certified welding inspector, and an AWS certified welding sales representative.

Jezek previously worked for a group that produced steel construction for trucks and hasexperience related to steel construction and heavy industry and working with welders all over Europe.  He has been with Mathey since 2009, and has an extensive network of contacts throughout Europe and a degree in civil engineering from Brno, Czech Republic, with over 25 years of experience in the field.

Smith started with Mathey Dearman in 1980, as machinist building equipment on the floor and in the late 1990s moved to production manager.  More recently he began working in quality control and documentation of procedures.

