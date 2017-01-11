Jan. 15, 2017 Member News

|
Nelson Named President as Oxarc’s Gregory Walmsley Retires
Gregory Walmsley has retired from Oxarc, the Spokane, Wash., distributor where he served as president.
His sister Jana Nelson, has been appointed president.
Also, Mike Sutley has taken the title executive vice president and Jason Kirby has come aboard as vice president and general manager.
Jerry Walmsley, "the founding father of Oxarc," according to a company release
Ullman Named New Executive Director at AIWD
The board of directors and executive committee of the Association of Independent Welding Distributors announced that Pete Ullman become the organization’s executive director on January 1.
Ullman has been active in the industry for decades, including 28 years with Lincoln Electric and, most recently, serving as vice president tech services and special accounts for TechniweldUSA. He has twice served as president of American Welding Society chapters and has been involved with GAWDA and its predecessor organization since the early 1990s.
“I love the industry and have been in it all my life,” Ullman says. He adds that the executive director position allows him to combine his experience as an executive with his experience as a supplier working with distributors.
