Feb. 1 Safety and Compliance

Published: January 25, 2017

FMCSA Suspends Revisions to URS

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has released a notice that further delays the revisions to the agency’s online Unified Registration System (URS). Under the suspension, motor carriers, brokers, freight forwarders, intermodal equipment providers, hazardous materials safety permit applicants, and cargo tank facilities required to register with FMCSA may continue to provide information to the agency under the same procedures and forms as they have been without any changes. The changes had been scheduled to go into effect on April 14, 2017.

The delay means that GAWDA members operating private truck fleets transporting hazardous materials will not be required to have evidence of their liability insurance coverage filed with the FMCSA as of April 14, 2017. Also, GAWDA members operating private fleets (whether or not they carry hazardous materials) will not be required to file a list of agents for service of process with the FMCSA as of that date. The notice also delays implementation of the new Form MCSA-1 for new or revised registrations.

The FMCSA stated that it needs additional time “to securely migrate data from multiple legacy platforms into a new central database and to conduct further compatibility testing with its state partners.” The agency will issue a further notice when the URS changes will become effective.

FMCSA Issues Guidance on Onboard Safety Monitoring Systems

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has released a document offering guidance for industry and fleet managers on safety culture concepts, improving safety culture and the use of onboard safety monitoring (OSM) systems. The guidance was produced by the National Surface Transportation Safety Center for Excellence at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

The FMCSA stated that implementation of OSM systems involves more than installing the technology in commercial vehicles. It requires detailed planning and involvement from all levels within a fleet to overcome expected criticism and resistance when implementing an OSM device.

The FMCSA’s goal for making this guidance document on OSM systems available to the industry was to provide a manual for use by fleet management personnel prior to implementing an OSM technology, or to assist motor carriers that have already implemented an OSM device but who are having problems achieving safety results.

For additional information concerning this guidance document, you may contact Martin Walker at (202) 385-2364 or via email at martin.r.walker@dot.gov.

FMCSA Intends to Issue Supplemental NPRM on Safety Fitness

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has indicated it will issue a Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in the agency’s proceeding on Safety Fitness Determination (SFD) methodology. The FMCSA published an NPRM in the SFD rulemaking on January 21, 2016. 81 Fed. Reg. 3562.

But the FMCSA now asserts, “In order to thoroughly evaluate and possibly incorporate comments received, and to allow the agency to address any recommendations that result from the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) study on the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) program, FMCSA has determined that a Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (SNPRM) is the appropriate next step in the rulemaking process.”

The report from the NAS study is due in July 20. The FMCSA is not expected to issue any Supplemental NPRM in the SFD rulemaking until late 2017 at the earliest.

OSHA Issues Guidance on Anti-Retaliation Workplace Measures

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has published Recommended Practices for Anti-Retaliation Programs, designed to help employers create workplaces in which workers feel comfortable voicing their concerns without fear of retaliation. The recommendations are intended to apply to all public and private sector employers covered by the 22 whistleblower protection laws that OSHA enforces.

The recommendations are adaptable to most workplaces, although employers may adjust them for such variables as number of employees, the makeup of the workforce, and the type of work performed. The concepts can be used to create a new program or enhance an existing one.

The document outlines five key elements of an effective anti-retaliation program:

Management leadership, commitment, and accountability System for listening to and resolving employees’ safety and compliance concerns System for receiving and responding to reports of retaliation Anti-retaliation training for employees and managers Program oversight

New Rule Affects Timeframes for the Requalification of LPG Cylinders

The National Propane Gas Association has sent out the following announcement and it applies to any of our members that fill LPG cylinders. This new rule takes effect January 23.

The changes were part of a broader PHMSA rulemaking (HM-233F) that was published as a final rule on January 21, 2016, which incorporated nearly 100 special permits into the federal hazardous materials regulations (HMR). The changes modify 49 CFR 180.209(e) of the HMR and appear to reduce the initial requalification period for DOT cylinders following volumetric expansion testing from 12 years to 10 years and to increase the timeframe for requalification following a proof pressure test from 7 years to 10 years.

Nowhere, in either the proposed rule or final rule, did PHMSA provide any rationale or substantiation for the changes or address them in any form. The compliance date for these changes was scheduled for January 23, 2017. NPGA anticipates that a reduction of time for requalification following volumetric expansion testing from 12 years to 10 years will have a significantly negative impact on the propane industry as it essentially accelerates the timeframe for requalification by two years and increases the total number of cylinders that must be requalified in order to be in compliance with the regulation as now promulgated.

On multiple occasions and over several months NPGA has requested that PHMSA issue a correction or clarification reverting back to the regulatory language in effect prior to the rulemaking. We have yet to receive a formal response to our requests. NPGA will continue to pursue a favorable response from PHMSA. At the same time, NPGA will make a further formal request for a stay of the implementation and enforcement of these provisions until the matter can be resolved. Nevertheless, at present, the compliance date for these changes remains January 23, 2017. NPGA will continue to keep you apprised of developments.

If or until this gets changed, please inform your LPG filling personnel that the first requalification date due is now 10 years after the manufactured date and not the 12 years we have been using for all these years. If any questions, please contact Michael Dodd at MLDSafety@hotmail.com or 573-718-2887.