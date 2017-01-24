Feb. 1, 2017 Member News

Simon Retires, Diekow Named President and CEO at Oxygen Service Company

Ryan Diekow has been named president and CEO of Oxygen Service Company with the retirement of Ward Simon.

Diekow, the fourth CEO in the history of the St. Paul, Minn., company, previously served as president. Prior to that he served as vice president and general manager. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, Diekow holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

In addition to Diekow, the Oxygen Service leadership team will consist of Dan Kipka as chief operating officer, Ryan Mielke as chief financial officer, while Mike Nelson, vice president of sales and Nicole Hoverson, director of human resources continue in their previously held positions.

Kipka had been the vice president of operations. He has been with Oxygen Service for 20 years. Mielke was the vice president of finance and has been with Oxygen Service since 2014.

“We thank Ward Simon for all he did for this company, wish him all the best in retirement and look forward to continuing the company’s 50-plus year tradition of service to the Upper Midwest and being 100 percent employee owned,” Diekow says.