Feb. 1, 2017 Member News

|
Simon Retires, Diekow Named President and CEO at Oxygen Service Company
Ryan Diekow has been named president and CEO of Oxygen Service Company with the retirement of Ward Simon.
Diekow, the fourth CEO in the history of the St. Paul, Minn., company, previously served as president. Prior to that he served as vice president and general manager. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, Diekow holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.
In addition to Diekow, the Oxygen Service leadership team will consist of Dan Kipka as chief operating officer, Ryan Mielke as chief financial officer, while Mike Nelson, vice president of sales and Nicole Hoverson, director of human resources continue in their previously held positions.
Kipka had been the vice president of operations. He has been with Oxygen Service for 20 years. Mielke was the vice president of finance and has been with Oxygen Service since 2014.
“We thank Ward Simon for all he did for this company, wish him all the best in retirement and look forward to continuing the company’s 50-plus year tradition of service to the Upper Midwest and being 100 percent employee owned,” Diekow says.
|
Hwang Named President at Revco Industries
Steve Hwang has been named president of Revco Industries, Inc. of Santa Fe Springs, Calif.
Hwang has spent 16 years at Revco Industries, most recently as executive vice president. Prior to that, he held positions as VP of business development and operations, operations manager, and IT manager. His experience with Revco Industries covers the spectrum of operational and business development duties, including supply chain management, strategic partnerships, analytics, quality, and production. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science.
“I am excited to take on this role and look forward to not only continuing, but expanding upon, Revco Industries’ core value of providing our customers with innovative gloves and flame-resistant garments that represent the highest standards in quality and value,” Hwang says.
C. Edward Chu, formerly president, will be CEO and chairman of the board. Chu joined Revco Industries more than 38 years ago. With a Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota, Chu spent four years with a consulting firm before joining the family business as vice president. After the death of his brother, Revco Industries founder Mitchell Chu, in 1981, Ed Chu became the president of the company.
“Steve has made numerous positive contributions and is a respected leader within the organization,” noted Ed Chu. “With Steve as president, along with our experienced management team, Revco is ready to face all challenges and changes in our current business environment.”
In addition to Steve Hwang and Ed Chu, Revco Industries executive management includes Charles Hwang, VP of sales, who has been with the company 22 years; Jimmy Wu, VP of research and development, 22 years with Revco; Thomas Han, VP of accounting, 16 years; Joanne Chu, vice president of human resources, 32 years; and Randal Fisher, new vice president of marketing.
|
Hudson Named Vice President of Sales for GAWDA Media
Tim Hudson has been promoted to the position of vice president of sales for GAWDA Media, William Brod, publisher, has announced.
In his new role, Hudson assumes overall responsibility for sales strategy, publications marketing and sales team initiatives. He is in charge of advertising sales for Welding & Gases Today, the official magazine of GAWDA; the Connection, the organization’s twice-monthly electronic newsletter; and two special publications, GAWDA’s Membership Directory and its Members Only Buyers Guide. He also manages the organization’s spring and fall Contact Booth Program advertising guides, and is responsible for digital and technical innovation research.
Hudson earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Alfred University. He began his role with GAWDA Media as relationship manager/sales in November of 2015.
“Tim has been essential to the successful continuation of GAWDA Media’s publication sales and advertising efforts over the past year-plus as we have assumed publication operations serving the members of GAWDA,” Brod says.
Tech Air Purchases Gasco Affiliates
Luxfer-GTM Names Snyder Sales Director-Industrial Gas Sector
Russell Snyder has joined Luxfer-GTM as sales director-industrial gas sector.
His 30 years of sales and product management with Rotarex-North America, “make him extremely knowledgeable of the industry, the players, and the needs of the market. Russ’s appointment is a sign of our commitment to becoming a leading gas transport manufacturer in the industry,” San Francisco, Calif.-based Luxfer-GTM says in a release.
“I am excited and motivated to represent the Luxfer-GTM line of products which, in my opinion, are the future for bulk, high pressure, gas transportation,” Snyder says.