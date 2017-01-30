Essential CGA Resources: Free and Easy to Obtain

Published: January 30, 2017

By Thomas L. Badstubner

The Compressed Gas Association (CGA) is an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited Standards Development Organization. Through a rigorous consensus process, CGA has developed extremely valuable publications for medical and industrial gas firms.

CGA and GAWDA have a unique and cooperative relationship that allows GAWDA members access to these valuable (and expensive) publications for free. To get these resources for free, GAWDA members subscribe to the CGA Safety Program. The process is easy and is explained in a webinar you can view on GAWDA.org.

Here are the essential publications every GAWDA member who fills medical gases should download from the Compressed Gas Association’s website, CGAnet.com