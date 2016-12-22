Jan. 1, 2017 Member News

Published: December 22, 2016

Minneapolis Oxygen Announces Retirement, Promotions

Minneapolis Oxygen Company, of Minneapolis, Minn., announces several personnel changes.

James “Jim” Warrick, vice president of sales, retired at the end of 2016 after 42 years in the industry. He spent 37 years with Minneapolis Oxygen as store manager, customer service and sales representative, and for the last 28 years, VP of sales. He also held positions with HR Toll, Nasco and Welders Supply/Dallas.

Company President Mark Falconer cited Warrick’s service on Hypertherm’s advisory council, Esab’s advisory board, AWS’s Executive Committee, tech school and technical college boards, and as an active GAWDA participant. “Jim’s background, knowledge and enthusiasm will be missed, but we wish him and his wife, Laura, the very best in retirement,” Falconer says.

Dana Sorensen has become sales and marketing manager for Minneapolis Oxygen, according to Falconer. Sorensen started with the company in 2004 in customer service and also worked as a store manager and sales account representative. He leads the Twin Cities-based sales team and organization-wide marketing efforts. Sorensen has been chairman of the local AWS section and has a bachelor’s degree in business from Minnesota State.

Mike Horvat is now regional sales manager in the Duluth and Arrowhead regions. Horvat joined Minneapolis Oxygen in 2009 after 16 years in the industry, 12 of them in outside sales. Horvat will continue as the outside representative in the Twin Ports area and will work to grow and manage sales and sales teams in that region, Falconer adds.

Brian Henrickson has been named vice president of operations. He joined Minneapolis Oxygen in 2011, coming from American Welding and Gas. He grew up in the industry in a family-owned business, where he held every position from filler to president. His duties include overseeing plant and store operations and trucking for company locations, Falconer says.

Henrickson is assisted by Bruce Heveron, plant manager, who will monitor plant operations, plant employees and drivers on a day-to-day basis.