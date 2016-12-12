Dec. 15, 2016 Member News

Welding Material Sales, of Geneva, Ill., has also opened a new warehouse in Whittier, Calif., to service existing and new accounts on the West Coast, the company announced. Welding Material Sales says it will distribute its house brand, Blue Demon Welding Products, from this location.

John Lombardo has joined Welding Material Sales as a relationship manager. He is responsible for distributor accounts in New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California. He is a certified welder in MIG, TIG and stick processes and lives in Southern California.