Dec. 15, 2016 Member News

Welding Materials Sales Adds Lombardo, Warehouse
John Lombardo has joined Welding Material Sales as a relationship manager. He is responsible for distributor accounts in New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California. He is a certified welder in MIG, TIG and stick processes and lives in Southern California.
Welding Material Sales, of Geneva, Ill., has also opened a new warehouse in Whittier, Calif., to service existing and new accounts on the West Coast, the company announced. Welding Material Sales says it will distribute its house brand, Blue Demon Welding Products, from this location.
Butler Gas Products was recognized by the Pittsburgh Business Times, for the second consecutive year, as a winner of the 2016 Best Places to Work.
Based on employee engagement surveys, this program measures a wide range of workplace factors that impact employee satisfaction. The Best Places to Work competition recognizes workplaces where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for the organization, and intend to stay in the future.
“We would like to thank our associates for voting Butler Gas Products a 2016 winner of the Pittsburgh Business Times Best Places to Work,” the company shared in their recent e-newsletter. “Our only sustainable element of long-term competitive advantage is the degree of engagement and enthusiasm of the people who serve our customers.”
Cyl-Tec Introduces New Bulk CO2 Stations
Cyl-Tec, Inc. has introduced its new-high performance line of bulk CO2 stations. Available in 10, 14, 30, and 50 ton models (horizontal and vertical), Titan is the most efficient way to store and dispense bulk CO2, the company says.
Titan Bulk CO2 Stations are vacuum jacketed, have superior hold time, and provide the lowest overall cost of ownership, Cyl-Tec says. Purchase and lease options are available.
Published: December 12, 2016