Dec. 15, 2016 GAWDA Foundation Scholarship News

GAWDA Foundation Scholarship Kicks Off Fifth Year
For the fifth consecutive year, the GAWDA Foundation is continuing its scholarship program, an initiative that awards tuition assistance to young people who are following educational paths that can lead them to careers in the welding and gases distribution industry.
The GAWDA Foundation Scholarship was created in 2011 to provide support to recipients during their formal education. The scholarships are open to employees and immediate family members of current GAWDA member companies. The deadline for applications is February 15. For this year, 12 scholarships of $2,000 each are available.
The program is funded through GAWDA member contributions, and 2017’s member support initiative has begun, according to President Mark Raimy. GAWDA matches all member contributions up to a total not to exceed $25,000, doubling the value of member contributions.
Since 2013, the GAWDA Foundation has awarded a total of 47 scholarships, providing $94,000 in tuition assistance to those recipients. In 2013, 11 scholarships were awarded; in 2014, 15 were authorized and 14 were awarded; and in 2015, 15 were authorized and 12 were awarded. Last year, GAWDA awarded 10 scholarships.
Students who have received a scholarship in the past are eligible to reapply for this year’s awards, notes John Ospina, GAWDA executive director.
Applications and detailed information can be found at: http://www.gawda.org/scholarship/ or by contacting GAWDA Accounting Associate Bruce Ellenbogen at 954-367-7728 or bellenbogen@gawda.org.
Applicants are asked to submit the following information. Forms can be found on GAWDA’s website.
- Completed application form, found at
- A letter of reference from the GAWDA member company documenting employment experience and/or relationship to GAWDA member company of the applicant.
- A personal statement (300-500 words in length, typewritten and double-spaced) documenting the applicant’s ambitions, goals, leadership activities and any other factors to assist the committee in judging eligibility.
- Applicants are also welcome to highlight their demonstrated timeliness and completion of assignments; creativity in solving problems; demonstrated responsibility on an initiative of their own; the ability to work well with others; organizational skills, such as multi-tasking and time management; participation in class, campus and outside organizations; general background information; and career objectives.
- Applicants also need to submit an official transcript, sent directly from the college or university attending. For high school students entering their first year of college, an original official high school transcript must be provided.
- To address consideration of financial need, students are asked to complete the form’s Statement of Unmet Financial Need, as completed by an accredited academic institution, even if no FAFSA was filed. They also must submit verification of enrollment (also completed by the college or university).
- Award recipients also will be asked to submit a 5-inch-by-7-inch head-and-shoulders color photograph for publicity purposes.