Dec. 15, 2016 GAWDA Foundation Scholarship News

Published: December 13, 2016

GAWDA Foundation Scholarship Kicks Off Fifth Year

For the fifth consecutive year, the GAWDA Foundation is continuing its scholarship program, an initiative that awards tuition assistance to young people who are following educational paths that can lead them to careers in the welding and gases distribution industry.

The GAWDA Foundation Scholarship was created in 2011 to provide support to recipients during their formal education. The scholarships are open to employees and immediate family members of current GAWDA member companies. The deadline for applications is February 15. For this year, 12 scholarships of $2,000 each are available.

The program is funded through GAWDA member contributions, and 2017’s member support initiative has begun, according to President Mark Raimy. GAWDA matches all member contributions up to a total not to exceed $25,000, doubling the value of member contributions.

Since 2013, the GAWDA Foundation has awarded a total of 47 scholarships, providing $94,000 in tuition assistance to those recipients. In 2013, 11 scholarships were awarded; in 2014, 15 were authorized and 14 were awarded; and in 2015, 15 were authorized and 12 were awarded. Last year, GAWDA awarded 10 scholarships.

Students who have received a scholarship in the past are eligible to reapply for this year’s awards, notes John Ospina, GAWDA executive director.

Applications and detailed information can be found at: http://www.gawda.org/scholarship/ or by contacting GAWDA Accounting Associate Bruce Ellenbogen at 954-367-7728 or bellenbogen@gawda.org.

Applicants are asked to submit the following information. Forms can be found on GAWDA’s website.