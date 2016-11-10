Safety and Compliance

Published: November 10, 2016

GAWDA Safety Committee.

The GAWDA Safety Committee had a conference on November 8, 2016.

Here are the minutes from that meeting:

A member of the Compressed Gas Association discussed the results of the survey he sent to GAWDA members who are not signed up with the CGA. He had 13 of 120-plus reply to the survey. Of the respondents, 12 of the 13 were not aware of the program or had inaccurate information regarding the program. The other respondent was concerned with the confidentiality of the awards program. Over half of the respondents are now interested in signing up for the CGA program. Based on these results, communication seems to be the largest problem with getting member companies to sign up. It was also discussed that member companies with fewer than 10 employees can still sign up without submitting the OSHA 300 form.

We also discussed our relationship with the GAWDA Young Professionals group. A CGA member has been speaking with the Young Professionals about how to get younger GAWDA members more involved with safety. We also discussed inviting the Young Professional Committee members to join the Safety calls or hold a joint meeting at the 2017 Spring Management Conference.

CGA member also discussed their progress with the CGA e-learning package. The first module is almost completed. CGA is working on a platform to log in and they hope to be ready shortly. The first module is a basic cylinder-safety module that would work well for new employees. Members of the committee were emailed for their interest in testing the program to get their input when it is ready. Despite implemented programs, we are not seeing improvements in lost-time rates; therefore, we need to determine what is needed for training programs. We also need to look at GAWDA University and see what the overlap of content is.

Best practices are an important part of what the Safety Committee does on an ongoing basis. The most recent topics tackled by the committee concern sign-in procedures at company locations and outside contractors at members’ facilities. Both topics will be discussed in the coming months with drafts modified until an approval by the membership is reached. At that point, the best practice will be presented to the GAWDA membership.

And lastly, the GAWDA president would like the Safety Committee to use the GAWDA update at regional meetings to provide takeaways for present members. There are often people who attend regional meetings who do not attend the larger conventions that could benefit from this.

Should anyone have a need or an idea for a best practice, please contact DataKey or GAWDA.