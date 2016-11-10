Nov. 15, 2016 Member News

Published: November 10, 2016

Dippolito Retiring from Carbide Industries on January 1 Carbide Industries LLC has announced that Richard Dippolito will retire on Jan. 1, 2017 after 36 years of continuous service in the calcium carbide and associated products business. Dippolito served as a sales representative and later as sales manager, having started in the business with Airco Carbide (BOC) in 1980. His service continued through various company acquisitions. During his 36 years, his career included responsibilities in the industrial gas, primary iron and steel, primary aluminum, alloy, and chemical industries.

Lessmann Announces Distribution Agreement with Inweld

Lessmann, the German maker of brushes based in Oettingen, Bavaria, has announced a distribution agreement with Inweld Corporation of Coplay, Penn.

Lessmann is a family-owned business with more than 200 employees. For almost 70 years Lessmann has been producing brushes exclusively in Germany. Lessmann brushes are used all over the world in the pipeline and welding industry.

Inweld Corporation is a North American-based worldwide supplier to welding and industrial distributors since 1970. Inweld has an extensive inventory of welding supplies handled at employee-run distribution facilities in Coplay, Penn., Gastonia, N.C., Houston, Texas, and Oakland, Calif.

Acme Cryogenics Acquires Northeast Services Inc.

Acme Cryogenics of Allentown, Penn., has announced its acquisition of Northeast Services Inc. (NES). NES, with locations in New Jersey and Florida, specializes in providing cryogenic and industrial gas field services to industrial gas companies and end users including many of Acme’s existing customers.

“Northeast Services has a solid reputation for performance and customer service in the industrial gas community. We are pleased to have them on our team and we look forward to expanding our combined capabilities,” says David Fritz, president and CEO of Acme Cryogenics.

Established in 1969, Acme Cryogenics is North America’s leading manufacturer of cryogenic gas equipment and systems, the company says. The company provides engineering design, fabrication, installation, and repair services to the food packaging, pharmaceutical, semi-conductor, aerospace, medical gas and industrial gas industries.