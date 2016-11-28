Dec. 1, 2016 Member News

Published: November 28, 2016

Matheson to Build ASU to Supply Lotte Chemical in La.

Matheson, of Basking Ridge, N.J., has entered into an agreement with Lotte Chemical’s subsidiary, Lotte Chemical Louisiana LLC, to supply tonnage oxygen and nitrogen to their world-scale monoethylene glycol (MEG) plant, which is part of Lotte Chemicals’ $3 billion investment in Lake Charles, La.

“The installations will be Matheson’s third and fourth new large scale air separation units (ASUs) constructed in the Lake Charles area in the span of four years and reinforces Lake Charles as the anchor of our southern U.S. coast-to-coast atmospheric gas network,” said Scott Kallman, president and CEO of Matheson. “This investment not only significantly enhances the reliability of supply for our Lake Charles pipeline complex customers but also further expands our argon capacity to support sales to our direct customers and independent distributors.”

Matheson Senior Vice President, Nigel McMullen commented, “We are quite pleased to have been chosen by Lotte Chemical for this project based on the value created by our innovative supply solution and are committed to a longterm relationship not only with Lotte Chemical but our current customer base in the area. The ASU and pipeline will be built, owned and operated by Matheson and we will employ the advanced cryogenic distillation technology and fabrication facilities of Matheson’s parent company, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation in Japan. These ASUs are the next installment of the newest and most efficient ASU fleet in this region of the U.S.

Rosenthal Joins GAWDA Member Services Committee

Stephen Rosenthal of Economy Welding has joined GAWDA’s Member Services Committee.

Rosenthal is vice president at the Sewickley, Pa., distributorship.

The Member Services Committee’s purpose is to “focus on 1) communicating and educating both current and prospective members on the programs and benefits that GAWDA has to offer; 2) enhancing current offerings; 3) creating new programs that are in line with the needs of members; 4) recruiting new members and 5) retaining existing members.”