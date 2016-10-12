Oct. 15, 2016 Member News

Published: October 12, 2016

Griffin Named General Manager at Rotarex North America

Robert “Rob” Griffin has been named general manager of Rotarex North America. Griffin replaces Isabelle Schmitz who will focus on her responsibilities as president of the newly-created Rotarex Solutions Division, as well as the corporate board of directors.
Griffin joins Rotarex from Isolatek International, a leader in fireproof insulation, where he was the director of operations. Prior to joining Isolatek, Griffin spent 13 years with Linde, in roles of increasing responsibility in plant management, sales, engineering, and product management.
Philippe Schmitz, the deputy CEO for Rotarex Group, commented on the appointment: “Rob brings strong strategic and operational experience in the gas sector, which will be important to lead expansion of our business in North America and Mexico. He already has some great ideas how to further improve our great customer service and better meet the needs of our customers. We look forward to implementing these plans in the upcoming months – with the focus on becoming the preferred gas equipment supplier to North America’s leading gas companies and installers. “
Griffin is a 1996 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served six years in the U.S. Army as a field artillery officer. He holds a BS in Systems Engineering from the Academy, as well as an MBA and MS in Finance from Indiana University.

Rotarex Moves to New Jersey

Rotarex announced  that the company’s North American Headquarters is moving from Mount Pleasant, Penn., to Hackettstown, N.J. The company says the move is part of a plan to improve customer service and efficiency by moving closer to its core customer base and into newer, more efficient production and warehousing facilities.

The relocation is expected to be completed by early December. Rotarex plans to run both facilities simultaneously for a short period of time to ensure the move does not impact customer deliveries. A small sales/customer-service contingent will remain in the Mount Pleasant area.
“This relocation is part of a move to improve our North American service levels by being closer to several of our key partners and the major distribution hubs. The address changes – but the great service only gets better. And we are micro-managing every detail to ensure no service interruption during the transition,” says Robert Griffin, the newly-appointed Rotarex North America general manager.
The move will add approximately 20 jobs to the Hackettstown area.

CGA Forming New Safety Process Committee

The Compressed Gas Association (CGA) has formed a new Process Safety Committee to address process safety concerns and gaps that affect the industrial gas industry.

Proposed work items and publication topics that will be considered by the committee include:

  • Audit protocols for a compressed gas system
  • Industry Recognized and Generally Accepted Good Engineering Practices (RAGAGEP)
  • Focusing on retail exemption changes and using CGA P-60, Guideline for the Use of the North American Industrial Classification System and the Standard Industrial Classification Indices, as a resource
  • Process safety for acquisition of existing plants
  • Reviewing and proposing changes for  CGA guidelines CGA P-29, CGA P-28 and CGA P-64

The committee will consider additional topics for standards and guidelines as needs are identified.

All CGA member companies are invited to participate in the Process Safety Committee and can email Jill Thompson, at jthompson@cganet.com, by Oct. 27, to sign up. The first committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2016.

Auguste Cryogenics Buys Taylor-Wharton’s European Operations

Auguste Cryogenics SK s.r.o. has acquired Taylor-Wharton International’s European Operations, including a cryogenic pressure vessel manufacturing facility, Taylor-Wharton Slovakia s.r.o., and the related warehouse/office complex of Taylor-Wharton Germany GmbH. All employees have been retained and the facilities shall continue to operate under the Taylor-Wharton brand while undergoing a name change to Auguste Cryogenics.

The newly restructured management team will be led by President Bobby Cushman, an industry veteran who has been working with the company since 2012 and General Manager Alex Soltis, who has been a leader in the company’s operation for more than 15 years.

Taylor-Wharton originally opened its European Operations in 1965. “Taylor-Wharton’s global identity had been deeply rooted in the strength of the European manufacturing team,” said Cushman. “While we intend to transition the name to Auguste Cryogenics, we are not going to rewrite the history of this great company.”

The company will continue to produce bulk and microbulk cryogenic storage vessels and modular piping skids serving the industrial gas and energy markets.