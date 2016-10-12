Oct. 15, 2016 Member News

Griffin Named General Manager at Rotarex North America
Rotarex Moves to New Jersey
Rotarex announced that the company’s North American Headquarters is moving from Mount Pleasant, Penn., to Hackettstown, N.J. The company says the move is part of a plan to improve customer service and efficiency by moving closer to its core customer base and into newer, more efficient production and warehousing facilities.
CGA Forming New Safety Process Committee
The Compressed Gas Association (CGA) has formed a new Process Safety Committee to address process safety concerns and gaps that affect the industrial gas industry.
Proposed work items and publication topics that will be considered by the committee include:
- Audit protocols for a compressed gas system
- Industry Recognized and Generally Accepted Good Engineering Practices (RAGAGEP)
- Focusing on retail exemption changes and using CGA P-60, Guideline for the Use of the North American Industrial Classification System and the Standard Industrial Classification Indices, as a resource
- Process safety for acquisition of existing plants
- Reviewing and proposing changes for CGA guidelines CGA P-29, CGA P-28 and CGA P-64
The committee will consider additional topics for standards and guidelines as needs are identified.
All CGA member companies are invited to participate in the Process Safety Committee and can email Jill Thompson, at jthompson@cganet.com, by Oct. 27, to sign up. The first committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2016.
Auguste Cryogenics Buys Taylor-Wharton’s European Operations
Auguste Cryogenics SK s.r.o. has acquired Taylor-Wharton International’s European Operations, including a cryogenic pressure vessel manufacturing facility, Taylor-Wharton Slovakia s.r.o., and the related warehouse/office complex of Taylor-Wharton Germany GmbH. All employees have been retained and the facilities shall continue to operate under the Taylor-Wharton brand while undergoing a name change to Auguste Cryogenics.
The newly restructured management team will be led by President Bobby Cushman, an industry veteran who has been working with the company since 2012 and General Manager Alex Soltis, who has been a leader in the company’s operation for more than 15 years.
Taylor-Wharton originally opened its European Operations in 1965. “Taylor-Wharton’s global identity had been deeply rooted in the strength of the European manufacturing team,” said Cushman. “While we intend to transition the name to Auguste Cryogenics, we are not going to rewrite the history of this great company.”
The company will continue to produce bulk and microbulk cryogenic storage vessels and modular piping skids serving the industrial gas and energy markets.