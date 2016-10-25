Nov. 1 2016 Member News

Published: October 25, 2016

Tech Air Makes Acquisitions in Florida and New Jersey

Tech Air, a Connecticut-based distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and related welding supplies, has completed the acquisition of Florida-based Liquid Technology Corporation and has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the local distribution assets of New Jersey-based JW Goodliffe & Son, Inc. Goodliffe will continue to own and operate its internet welding supply distribution site, Cyberweld.com. Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management.

Including the acquisitions of Liquid Tech and Goodliffe, Tech Air will have completed 19 add-on acquisitions under CI Capital’s ownership. As a result, the company will have significantly increased its presence in the Northeastern United States while establishing hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and Western United States. Tech Air now services its customers through 36 branch and fill locations. With the acquisition of Liquid Tech, Tech Air now has the ability to supply specialty gas customers throughout the United States.

“The acquisition of Liquid Technology will greatly enhance Tech Air’s Specialty Gases production capabilities and its locations in Orlando and Houston perfectly complement our existing Specialty Gas production in California,” says Myles Dempsey, Jr., CEO of Tech Air. “The acquisition of JW Goodliffe will expand Tech Air’s leadership position in the New York Metro Region into the attractive Northern New Jersey market. JWG’s location in Linden, N.J., is a great addition to our existing locations in White Plains, N.Y., and on Long Island. Both companies will benefit from Tech Air’s growth capital, access to a broad base of suppliers and administrative and operational support.”

“Tech Air has made tremendous progress in executing its acquisition strategy,” said Joost Thesseling, managing director at CI Capital. “Myles and the rest of the management team have transformed the company into a multi-regional player and established a reputation as a preferred buyer. We look forward to continuing to support the company and its acquisition strategy.”

Greco Honored With IWDC’s Bob Jackson Memorial Award

In recognition for his contributions to the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative (IWDC), the industrial gas and welding industry and surrounding Pittsburgh community, Joe Greco was presented the Bob Jackson Memorial Award at IWDC’s Owners’ Meeting in Dana Point, Calif., last month.

Jackson played an integral part in the formation of the IWDC. The award in his name is bestowed annually on a member who has “gone above and beyond” in their support of the organization. Criteria for the award includes: strong volunteer spirit, supportive of independents, viewed internal and externally as a respected leader, engaged in our industry, community and family centric.

Greco Gas Inc., a fourth generation company headquartered in Tarentum, Penn., is one the oldest continuously owned independent gas and welding distributors in North America. President Joe Greco has been leading his company’s growth for more than 37 years. During his leadership the company has expanded to four locations, installed a state-of-the-art cylinder fill plant, launched a microbulk gas offering and diversified into specialty gases, dry ice and propane.

IWDC’s 138 member companies collectively represent more than $2.2 billion in sales, serving a wide range of industries.

Praxair Opens New Warehouse and Distribution Hub in North Dakota

Praxair has opened a new warehouse and distribution hub in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The new facility complements Praxair’s network of branch locations supporting regional mining, fabrication and construction, healthcare and other markets with industrial and specialty gases, as well as welding and safety equipment and supplies.

“This location provides growing support for local business by increasing local inventory and service capabilities,” said Jen Gruss, general manager, Praxair. “The new warehouse and distribution hub demonstrates Praxair’s ongoing commitment to business growth in the Sioux Falls region.”