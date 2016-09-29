Oct. 1, 2016 Member News

Published: September 29, 2016

Continental Carbonic and Pennsylvania Grain Processing Reach CO2 Agreement

Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. (CCPI), of Decatur, Ill., a subsidiary of Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., has entered into an agreement with Pennsylvania Grain Processing, LLC (PGP) for the supply of carbon dioxide from PGP’s Clearfield, Penn., grain processing plant.

CCPI will be building a high-capacity liquid CO2 and dry ice manufacturing facility adjacent to the PGP plant in Clearfield.

Continental Carbonic says it has had significant growth in its core business of producing and delivering dry ice and liquid carbon dioxide to its customers. CCPI’s Clearfield facility will allow for continued growth and employ more than 60 full-time workers when running at full production.

“Continental Carbonic Products is a significant force in the U.S. dry ice market,” said Eric Meeuwsen, general manager of PGP. “We are pleased to have them join us at our Clearfield grain processing plant, and look forward to advancing our common business interests, as well as contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Clearfield area. This growth illustrates another valuable product produced from the same grain processed to make clean-burning, high-octane, renewable ethanol.”

“Pennsylvania Grain Processing is exactly the type of high quality, high integrity strategic partner we look for when we expand our business,” said John Funk, president of Continental Carbonic. “They have had an outstanding record of operating safely, reliably and profitably.”

Cavagna Group Expanding ERP System to Include Cavagna North America

Cavagna Group, of Brescia, Italy, will expand its new ERP system to include its subsidiary, Cavagna North America.

Cavagna Group is working with SAP. “The implementation of SAP represents the company’s single largest technology infrastructure investment in our 70-year history,” said Ezio Cavagna, group president.

“As we launch SAP here in North America, we recognize that it will optimize our information exchange globally. The resultant efficiency will allow us to continue to provide our customers with the highest quality LPG and compressed gas products in the world,” said Richard Darché, president, North America.

General Distributing to Receive Family Business Award

General Distributing Company, of Great Falls, Mont., will be receive a 2016 Family Business award at Family Business Day awards at the 2016 Montana State University Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship State Farm Insurance Family Business Day on Oct. 7 in Bozeman, Mont.

General Distributing won the award in the large business category, which includes businesses with more than 50 employees.