February 08, 2013, Member News

Published: February 4, 2013



Scott Kallman Replaces Bill Kroll as Matheson CEO

Basking Ridge, NJ — William J. Kroll has stepped down from the role of chief executive officer at Matheson. Current president and chief operating officer Scott Kallman will transition to president and chief executive officer. Kroll remains as executive chairman of the board of directors.

Kroll has served as chairman and CEO for the last nine years, and under his leadership, Matheson has more than tripled its revenues. Kroll will continue to lead Matheson’s board and corporate auditing functions, and will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors for Matheson’s parent company, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC). “This leadership transition will allow me to focus on capitalizing on growth opportunities and synergies afforded by close coordination with TNSC. I am looking forward to working with newly appointed TNSC Chairman Hiroshi Taguchi, to help move the TNSC Group forward on the global stage,” says Kroll.

In his expanded role, Kallman will continue to lead the Company’s operations and customer-facing divisions, while also assuming responsibility for corporate administration, human resources, legal services, business development, information technology, R&D, marketing, and finance. “Scott Kallman joined Matheson in 2005, running the industrial side of the business, and since then, he has made several significant improvements in the areas of safety, quality and customer focus,” says Kroll. “Scott is the right person to take Matheson to the next level as we seek to advance the company as a world leader in the industrial, specialty and electronics market segments.”

Hypertherm Acquires Waterjet Products Company

Hanover, NH — Hypertherm has acquired AccuStream, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of waterjet cutting products. Hypertherm does not plan any major changes to AccuStream’s operations. All positions, including manufacturing, will remain in New Brighton, MN, and no workforce reductions or consolidations are planned. In addition, Hypertherm plans to provide AccuStream associates with the full complement of Hypertherm benefits, including profit sharing and full participation in its employee stock ownership plan. The transaction was structured as a purchase of substantially all of the assets and assumption of certain liabilities of Accustream Inc.

Brad Mutschler Appointed Bug-O’s Industry Manager for Shipyards

Canonsburg, PA — Bug-O Systems’ mechanical engineer, Brad Mutschler, was appointed to the position of industry manager for shipyards. In his new position, Mutschler will be traveling to shipyards and heavy manufacturers in North and South America to work with their teams and perform hands-on product demonstrations. He continues to serve as product manager for the K-BUG line.

PDI Acquires Williams Alloys & Welding Equipment

Houston, TX — Williams Alloys & Welding Equipment, located in Houston, TX, was sold to Praxair Distribution, Inc. (Danbury, Connecticut). The transaction took place in December 2012.

Jessica Wolbert Named TrackAbout Project Manager

Pittsburgh, PA — TrackAbout has promoted Jessica Wolbert from the position of support specialist to project manager, where she will consult with clients to analyze business processes and identify technical requirements. She also will work with TrackAbout’s product management team to provide direction for the company’s Android and iOS applications, as well as long term product development.

Prior to joining TrackAbout, Wolbert worked seven years for the U.S. Department of Defense, mostly at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL. Most recently, she worked as an intelligence analyst studying counterterrorism and the sociocultural dynamics of the indigenous people of Afghanistan. Wolbert served two years active duty for the U.S. Army, earning the rank of Specialist. She holds a B.A. degree in International Politics from Penn State University.

Jones Named Technical Director at WMS

Geneva, IL — Welding Material Sales promoted Roger Jones to the position of technical director. He previously served as inside sales representative. In his new position, Jones will expand on his 12 years of dedicated service by responding to technical questions from customers within the distribution chain, as well as salespeople within the organization.

