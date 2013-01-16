January 23, 2013, Member News

Published: January 16, 2013



Ozarc Gas Acquires Acety Arc

Cape Girardeau, MO — Ozarc Gas Equipment & Supply acquired the assets of Acety-Arc, an industrial gases and welding supply distributor with operations in Paducah and Calvert City, KY. Ozarc Gas CEO & President Bob Garner says the acquisition expands Ozarc Gas’ operations in a marketplace that complements and more fully diversifies the existing customer base.

Hypertherm Acquires Waterjet Products Company

Hanover, NH — Hypertherm has acquired AccuStream, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of waterjet cutting products. Hypertherm does not plan any major changes to AccuStream’s operations. All positions, including manufacturing, will remain in New Brighton, Minnesota, and no workforce reductions or consolidations are planned. In addition, Hypertherm plans to provide AccuStream associates with the full complement of Hypertherm benefits, including profit sharing and full participation in its employee stock ownership plan. The transaction was structured as a purchase of substantially all of the assets and assumption of certain liabilities of Accustream Inc.

Mississippi Welders Supply Co. Opens New Store



Winona, MN — Mississippi Welders Supply Company opened a new store in Mankato, MN. This is Mississippi Welders Supply’s tenth location overall and fourth in Southern Minnesota. The 7,000 sq. ft. facility, located at 215 Maxfield Street, contains a retail store and warehouse, and offers local and route delivery. The store will be staffed by Rick Jackson, branch manager; LeRoy Kiecker, sales representative, and Joel Leet, driver.

Tech Air Acquires Esquire Gas Products Company

Danbury, CT — Tech Air has acquired Connecticut-based Esquire Gas Products Company. Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and the Company’s management. Tech Air CEO Myles Dempsey, Jr. says the transaction signifies Tech Air’s strategy of growth through selective acquisitions of key regional distributors. He says, “Esquire’s singular focus on liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice products is a perfect complement to Tech Air’s existing business model. With the addition of Esquire, Tech Air will be even better positioned to serve customers in growing markets such as food & beverage, bio-pharmaceuticals and healthcare.”

Sellstrom Names Director of Business Development

Schaumburg, II — Chris Gill was named director of business development for Sellstrom Manufacturing Company. He brings an extensive knowledge of manufacturing and distribution, account management and market research awareness. Gill previously worked as an industrial market specialist for Sprayway, Inc. and account manager for Hagemeyer North America. He also assisted in managing company brand offerings as well as market research to support sales growth initiatives.

Airgas Buys Two Distribution Businesses

Radnor, PA — Effective December 31, 2012, Airgas acquired the assets and operations of Metroplex Service Welding Supply. with four locations in Texas: Fort Worth, Decatur, Gainesville, Burleson and Mineral Wells. Airgas also acquired the assets and operations of Excel Welding & Industrial Supplies, Inc. in Philadelphia, PA. Combined annual revenues for the two acquired businesses are more than $30 million. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

CAVAGNA Adds Northeastern Sales Manager

Somerset, NJ — Elizabeth Barr was appointed to the position of northeastern area sales manager at CAVAGNA North America Inc. Barr has been in the LPG business for over 30 years holding various sales positions with Amerigas, FW Webb and Bergquist. She has also served as director at large for the New York Propane Gas Association and membership chairperson for the Propane Gas Association of New England, where she is an accredited protor/trainer for the CETP program. This new position will support CAVAGNA’s growth strategy for its LPG valve and residential regulator businesses.

MATHESON Acquires Evergreen Supply

Basking Ridge, NJ — Matheson acquired the assets and business of Evergreen Supply, based in Aberdeen, SD. The purchase will enable growth and expansion throughout the Northern South Dakota area and will continue to be led by former Evergreen Supply owner Ryan Siefkes.

