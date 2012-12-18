December 23, 2012, Member News

Published: December 18, 2012



Customers Grade Remodel “Superior”

Waterloo, IA — At its main store in Waterloo, Superior Welding Supply had to install a slat wall in its showroom to honor a vendor’s request for a specific display. Customer feedback was so positive that the company decided to remodel the entire 50 x 70 ft. showroom. With slat walls now installed throughout the store, new lighting, paint and shelving, products are highlighted and easily accessible. The look is bright and welcoming. President Steve Christoph notes that the last remodel took place almost 30 years ago. “Long overdue,” he says. “Store Manager Jim Taylor and his staff did a tremendous job.” The project was started by then manager Johnny Gilson, who recently retired after 44 years with the company.

IWDC Helps Two Members in Sandy’s Path

The IWDC operates under a unique set of guidelines. As a Cooperative, there are unique principles to follow and the seventh Cooperative Principle is “Concern For Community.” When Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast, it wasn’t a matter of can we help; it was a matter of what is the best way to help.

IWDC initially contacted its members that were in the path of the hurricane and made sure everyone was safe, and then coordinated relief supplies with Industrial Welding Supply in Sayreville, NJ, with help from its network of vendors and member distributors throughout North America. The IWDC staff filled up pallets of relief supplies and donations and shipped everything to Industrial Welding Supply where employees dispersed the supplies to where they were needed the most. IWDC wishes to express its gratitude to its partnersk who stepped up to help others in time of need. Thank you, Scott Cusick and your staff at Industrial Welding Supply.

IWDC assisted another member whose business was almost completely destroyed from the hurricane: Liberty Industrial Gases in Brooklyn, NY. The flood waters destroyed over 80% of Liberty’s inventory, office supplies, computers and building. IWDC’s community of vendors and member distributors came through without hesitation. Liberty Industrial Gases has been receiving free product, sample products, extended terms and more to keep their business going.

ELCo Adds Facility Space

In a move to achieve better throughput and greater efficiencies across its product line, ELCo Enterprises is adding 14,000 sq. ft. to its current facility. The added space is being used for manufacturing, staging and assembly.

Noble Gas Solutions Adds Employees

Noble Gas Solutions welcomes three new employees to its Albany, NY, location: Andrew Carnevale is the second shift high pressure cylinder technician; Frank Gazeley is working in sales at the Albany retail store; and Thaddeus Milczewski is second shift cylinder handler.

Cyl-Tec Expands

Cyl-Tec purchased a 100,000 sq. ft. facility located across the street from its current headquarters. The facility will double warehouse capacity and provide space for a research and development lab.

