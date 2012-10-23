October 23, 2012, Member News

Published: October 23, 2012

Noble Gas Solutions Enhances Staff



Albany, NY — Noble Gas Solutions announces the return of former employee Wayne Geraci to its team and the promotion of long-time employee Mark Stagliano.

Wayne Geraci, who worked with Noble Gas Solutions in 2010-11 as safety and compliance manager, returns to the company to take the role of plant and distribution manager, which includes oversight of all trucking routes, storefronts and company docks. He rejoins Noble after most recently serving as engineering project manager at Vertis Communications. Geraci holds an OSHA Outreach Trainer certificate and an ISO Z-10 Auditor certificate.

Mark Stagliano, employed at Noble Gas Solutions since 2008, was promoted to customer service manager. Stagliano started as an accounts receivable specialist and was eventually promoted to asset manager. Since assuming his newest position, Stagliano has expanded the roles of the customer service specialists to enhance the company’s customer service experience. Prior to joining Noble, Stagliano spent nine years in the hotel and restaurant industries, most recently as the assistant general manager for an Island Hospitality property.

“We are happy to have Wayne back with us and excited about Mark’s new role in enhancing our customer service experience,” says Dave Mahoney, president/CEO. “These additions to our team will help ensure that our customers will continue to receive quality products and stellar service.”

Linde CO 2 Plants Achieve Food Safety Certification

Murray Hill, NJ — Linde North America has received FSSC 22000 certification for its 19 beverage-grade carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) facilities. FSSC 22000 is a rigorous standard that falls under the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmark, established by GFSI to ensure confidence in the delivery of safe food to consumers worldwide.

The Global Food Safety Initiative is a business-driven initiative for the continuous improvement of food safety management, providing a platform for collaboration among some of the world’s leading food safety experts from retailer, manufacturer and food service companies, service providers associated with the food supply chain, international organizations, academia and government.

Sal Calandra, head of Quality & Food Safety for Linde North America, says, “Consistent gas quality can be critical in the food and beverage industry for controlling microorganisms, extending shelf life, and maintaining product quality. Linde beverage-grade CO 2 plant processes are continuously monitored and controlled within strict quality parameters so beverage customers can be assured of consistent high-purity, food-grade gases. This certification was truly an excellent group effort, which goes a long way toward assuring secure production facilities.”

Eleet Moves Into New Manufacturing Plant

Bolivar, OH — Eleet Cryogenics went live on October 15 with its new manufacturing facility. The 15,000 sq. ft. facility includes a training center with classroom seating and a hands-on area for in-depth training on applications related to bulk products. Additional office space and a conference room were also incorporated into the structure. Vice President of Sales Douglas A. Morton says. “We are very excited about the many opportunities pertaining to our brand new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which will help expand Eleet’s overall manufacturing capabilities in the manifold and parts segments of the business.” Chassis and trailer-mounted products will be fabricated at this location, which is across the street from Eleet headquarters in Bolivar.

ITW Names Scott Santi Acting CEO

Glenview, IL — E. Scott Santi, vice chairman of Illinois Tool Works was promoted to president and chief operating officer. He was also appointed acting chief executive officer, effective immediately. His appointment as acting CEO follows the decision by David Speer, chairman and chief executive officer, to take a medical leave of absence in order to fully focus on his health. As disclosed on November 10, 2011, Speer has been undergoing treatment for a medical condition. ITW’s lead director, Robert S. Morrison, will serve as acting non-executive chairman of the board.

“The promotion of Scott to president and chief operating officer reflects the board’s normal and carefully considered succession planning process,” Morrison says. “Scott is an accomplished ITW executive with nearly 30 years of service. With David Speer’s full support, the board also appointed Scott as acting CEO. The board has a great deal of confidence in Scott and ITW’s leadership team.”

“Both the board and I are confident in having Scott lead the Company,” says David Speer. “Scott is a proven leader with extensive knowledge of ITW’s key markets and businesses. He has played a leading role in the development of ITW’s current enterprise strategy.”

“I appreciate the trust our board and David have placed in me to lead ITW at this time,” says Scott Santi. “The senior management team and I will work to build on ITW’s long history of strong performance as well as continue to execute our strategic initiatives of portfolio management, business structure simplification and strategic sourcing to enhance value for shareholders. On behalf of the entire ITW family, we wish David a full recovery.”

AWISCO Holds Grand Opening

Maspeth, NY — AWISCO celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Bronx, NY. More than 85 new customers met with vendors, learning about the distributor’s strategic partnerships and how their businesses can benefit from them. “I was delighted by the turn out,” says AWISCO President Lloyd Robinson. Acquired in March, the former Independent Welding Supply store is an integral part of AWISCO’s expansion north of New York City.

ESAB Assigned Patent

Florence, SC — ESAB Group has been assigned a patent (8,283,594) developed by David C. Griffin for a “system and method for supplying fluids to a plasma arc torch.”

The abstract of the patent published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: “A system for supplying fluids to a plasma arc torch includes:

A single-gas power supply for regulating supply of electrical power to the plasma arc torch and for regulating supply of a first fluid to the plasma arc torch, A flow regulator for regulating supply of a second fluid to the plasma arc torch A first pressure-actuated valve disposed between the flow regulator and the plasma arc torch.

The pressure-actuated valve shuts off supply of the second fluid to the torch when the first pressure-actuated valve is closed and allows the second fluid to be supplied to the torch when the first pressure-actuated valve is open. The first pressure-actuated valve is structured and arranged to be opened by pressure of the first fluid being supplied to the torch and to be closed when the first fluid is not being supplied to the torch. The system can also include a second pressure-actuated valve in the supply line for the first fluid, which is opened by pressure of the second fluid being supplied to the torch.”

The patent application was filed on Oct. 25, 2010 (12/911,400). The full-text of the patent can be found here.

