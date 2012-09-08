September 8, 2012, Member News

Published: September 8, 2012

Butler Gas Promotes Two

Pittsburgh, PA — Sandy Gobrish was promoted to vice president of services and continuous improvement at Butler Gas Products, where she will oversee services sales and will continue to lead the company’s continuous improvement culture. Jesse Pitell, formerly financial analyst, was promoted to director of finance. He will manage and direct all financial functions within the organization.

Maine Oxy Supports Overseas Soldiers

Auburn, ME — Maine Oxy has brought a renewed focus to its support for men and women serving overseas through the Maine Oxy Supports the Troops (M.O.S.T.) program. The company first began sending care packages to the troops in 2004, when five Maine Oxy employees were activated and sent overseas. President Dan Guerin sought to reinvigorate the company’s support for the troops in 2012, prompting marketing manager Bob Smith, who served in Iraq in 2004-05, to create a display where customers could drop off donations at each of the company’s 13 locations. The M.O.S.T. program now sends out around 50 care packages a month containing food, supplies and personalized letters. Master Sergeant Kenneth P. Saulsbury of the U.S. Army’s 11th TTSB, who is stationed at Kandahar Airbase in Afghanistan along with members of the Maine Air National Guard, wrote in a letter to the company, “The thoughtfulness and generosity of Maine Oxy is a reminder to us of the support we have back home. It truly does have a positive impact on the morale of our men and women.”

PDC Machines Certified to ISO

Warminster, PA — PDC Machines completed its ISO 9001:2008 quality management process certification (Dekra ISO Certification number 1112232.01). “This is the completion of a long envisioned goal by PDC Machines and our staff,” says Kareem Afzal, vice president of business development. “The dedication of the entire PDC Machines team in working toward this goal was truly exemplary.”

Gas and Supply Among Top Distributors

Baton Rouge, LA — Modern Distribution Management (MDM) named Gas and Supply Co. to its 2012 Top Industrial Distributors list. The 2012 MDM Market Leaders lists are ranked in order of 2011 North American revenue size. Gas and Supply saw a 29 percent increase in sales from 2010 to 2011, and was ranked number 30.

Airgas Reorganizes East Region

Radnor, PA — Airgas, Inc. reorganized its largest distribution region, Airgas East, into two separate regions – the Northeast region and the East region. Kent Carter, formerly an area vice president within the Airgas South region, was named president of the Northeast region which includes upstate New York and New England. Tony Simonetta, president of Airgas East since March of 2011, has been named president of the newly defined East region which encompasses the metropolitan New York City area, Long Island, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., and northern Virginia.

Air Products Names Senior VP

Allentown, PA — Guillermo Novo joins Air Products as senior vice president, electronics, performance materials, strategy and technology. John McGlade, Air Products’ chairman, CEO and president, says, “Guillermo has repeatedly and successfully faced challenging business situations and has been very successful driving innovation and profitable growth through his strong strategic leadership.” Novo will be responsible for the company’s electronics and performance materials businesses, technology organization, and corporate strategy and marketing.

Linde to Build Arkansas ASU

Murray Hill, NJ — Linde North America broke ground on a new air separation plant in Lewisville, AR. The 470 ton-per-day plant will produce liquid nitrogen and oxygen to meet rapidly growing demand in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. The plant, which will employ 24 people, is expected to begin operating by the fourth quarter of 2013.

GAWDA Remembers Karen Burnidge

Karen Kay Cloud Burnidge, 72, was co-owner of Best Welders Supply, Inc. in Tulsa, OK. After graduating from Pittsburg State University in Kansas, Ms. Burnidge launched her career in the gases and welding industry working for Burnidge Welding Supply (Pittsburg, KS). She worked there until deciding to sell the company in 1990. After selling the business, along with business partner Mark Davidson, Ms. Burnidge formed Best Welders Supply, Inc. in Tulsa, where she worked until her passing.

Ms. Burnidge had a tireless commitment to our industry and an altruistic desire to serve, mentor and develop the careers of others. Her vibrant sense of humor and contagious laugh will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Ms. Burnidge is survived by two daughters, Kristin Kay and Keri Elizabeth, and three grandchildren.

